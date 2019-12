Enjoy a special holiday edition of Talkin Music featuring the Paonia Madrigal singers, directed by Gretchen Nicoloff. The audio was recorded live at Alfread Eames Cellars annual barrel tasting. KVNF's Kori Stanton chatted with some of the attendees and madrigal singers. Happy Holidays from KVNF!

