Satsang's lead singer and songwriter Drew McManus calls into KVNF from his home in Montana. McManus talks with Kori Stanton about the band's upcoming…
Bianca Caruso and Lee Ferris AKA Freddy & Francine talk with Kori Stanton about their recent album "I Am Afraid To Die!" The duo performs at the Live…
The devastating reality for most of Colorado’s wine grape growers and producers is a loss of between 80-100% of most wine grapes for the 2021 growing…
Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
The Frequenzies hail from the North Fork Valley bringing our listeners funk, pop, and rock on their upcoming EP "Face In The Flames." On this episode of…
John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…
Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
KVNF notched 12 stories on the list of 2021 Top of the Rockies winners. The contest sponsored by the Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional…
Join ARISE Online in celebration of Earth Day 2021! April 22nd 7:00PM mst.ARISE MUSIC FESTIVAL's YouTube Channel
KVNF Mountain Grown Public Radio was recognized by the Colorado Broadcasters Association with four awards on Monday, April 19th. The annual CBA awards of…