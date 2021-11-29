© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
talkin music

  • _grey_son-4353-scaled_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Satsang
    Satsang's lead singer and songwriter Drew McManus calls into KVNF from his home in Montana. McManus talks with Kori Stanton about the band's upcoming…
  • 158544477_158836279394882_3402868076031316702_n.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Freddy & Francine
    Bianca Caruso and Lee Ferris AKA Freddy & Francine talk with Kori Stanton about their recent album "I Am Afraid To Die!" The duo performs at the Live…
  • 5a04d0e092745.image_.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Copper Children
    Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
  • 147258815_266379811509884_4853490821540685216_n.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Frequenzies
    The Frequenzies hail from the North Fork Valley bringing our listeners funk, pop, and rock on their upcoming EP "Face In The Flames." On this episode of…
  • johstatz.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: John Statz
    John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…
  • magic_beans_slice_of_life_2021_photo_credit_tara_gracer_0.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Magic Beans
    Denver based Americana/funk band Magic Beans gives 'Talkin Music' a sneak peak of their upcoming album "Slice of Life." The new record drops on Friday,…
  • ReporterNotebook.jpg
    KVNF
    KVNF Wins 12 Awards from Society of Professional Journalists
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    KVNF notched 12 stories on the list of 2021 Top of the Rockies winners. The contest sponsored by the Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional…
  • AO-earthday-collage-1080x1080.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: ARISE Online Celebrates Earth Day!
    Join ARISE Online in celebration of Earth Day 2021! April 22nd 7:00PM mst.ARISE MUSIC FESTIVAL's YouTube Channel
  • koristanton_kvnf.jpg
    KVNF
    KVNF Wins 4 Colorado Broadcasters Awards
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    KVNF Mountain Grown Public Radio was recognized by the Colorado Broadcasters Association with four awards on Monday, April 19th. The annual CBA awards of…
  • andysydow.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Andy Sydow
    Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow talks with KVNF from his home studio in Denver. Sydow's EP "Time. Love. Everywhere." drops on April…
