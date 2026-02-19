All Songs Considered
Saturday 10 AM
Since launching in 2000, All Songs Considered has been NPR’s flagship program for music discovery, artist interviews and conversations with friends and fellow music lovers about the really big questions, like what was the best decade for music, are there albums everyone can agree on, and what do you put on when you need a good cry? Weekly, with host Robin Hilton and the NPR Music family.
Find more episodes of All Songs Considered here: https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/
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More than 6,000 artists entered this year’s Tiny Desk Contest, hoping to win their very own performance behind the actual Desk. We’ll announce the winner soon, but in the meantime, we’re sharing some of our favorite entries, from the riff-rock group Pump Action, to soul singer Les Greene, loop artist Jackie Marchal, singer-songwriter Yuri Shin and more.Tiny Desk series producer Bobby Carter joins All Songs Considered host Robin Hilton. (They’re also the two lead judges for the Contest.)Featured entries:(00:00) Intro(00:51) Pump Action: “Supernova”(03:34) Lily Talmers: “Big Idea”(07:18) Walker Burroughs: “Open Skies”(10:53) Les Greene and the Swayzees: "Long Story Short"(14:08) Nicolosi: “Are You Coming To The Ivy?”(17:20) Jackie Marchal: “Excavate The Girl”(21:43) the King will come: “welcome”(24:33) Yuri Shin: “Falling Rabbit”(27:54) Lauren Frihauf: “One Thing Always Leads To Another”(31:41) Meira: “Make Me Go”Support the show with a review on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And tell a friend!Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.orgTo manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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Our latest mix of the best new songs out now includes a stunning live version of Bon Iver’s “Heavenly Father,” a track the band originally wrote for the 2014 film Wish I Was Here, but never made available to stream before now. We’ve also got a stirring new ballad from Tori Amos, Luxembourg indie rocker Francis of Delirium (who assures us this is, in fact, a beautiful life), the long-awaited (if complicated) return of influential metal band Neurosis and more.NPR Music’s Lars Gotrich joins host Robin Hilton.(00:00) Intro(01:41) Bon Iver: “Heavenly Father” from VOLUMES: ONE (SELECTIONS FROM MUSIC CONCERTS 2019-2023)(08:25) Souled American: “Freeing Wheels” from Sanctions(13:58) Francis of Delirium: “It’s a Beautiful Life” from Run, Run Pure Beauty(20:28) Tara Clerkin Trio: “Somewhere Good” from Somewhere Good(28:58) Tori Amos: “Stronger Together” from In Times of Dragons(35:36) Neurosis: “Untethered” from An Undying Love for a Burning WorldSupport the show with a review on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And tell a friend!Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.orgTo manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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We check back in with our running list of the best songs of the week, including Olivia Rodrigo’s cover of The Magnetic Fields classic “The Book of Love,” Noah Kahan’s anthemic new single “Porch Light,” one of Aldous Harding’s boldest songs to date and more. NPR Music’s Dora Levite joins host Robin Hilton.(00:00) Intro(01:29) Noah Kahan: “Porch Light” from ‘The Great Divide’(09:09) Olivia Rodrigo: “The Book of Love” from ‘Help (2)’(16:48) Ages and Ages: “Feel Amazing” from ‘Fine Thanks and You’(24:30) Aldous Harding: “One Stop” from ‘Train on the Island’(31:23) Ryan Lott: “Discontent” from ‘Marathon’ (38:20) underscores: “Tell Me (U Want It)” from ‘U’Support the show with a review on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And tell a friend!Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.orgTo manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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Will this finally be Diane Warren’s year at the Oscars, when she goes up against “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “I Lied to You” from Sinners? (Probably not.)Host Robin Hilton is joined by New Music Friday’s Stephen Thompson to cruelly rank those nominees along with “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams and “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!.(00:00) Intro(02:37) Fifth place(08:45) Fourth place(16:55) Third place(24:25) Second place(33:31) First place and our pick to win the OscarSupport the show with a review on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And tell a friend!Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.orgTo manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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This week we're obsessing over the hilarious and harrowing “Where’s My Phone,” from Mitski, a slightly softer solo cut from Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, the confounding but wondrous wordplay of Father John Misty and more.NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.Featured songs and artists:Mitski: “Where’s My Phone,” from ‘Nothing’s About to Happen to Me’Robber Robber: “The Sound It Made,” from ‘Two Wheels Move the Soul’Tinariwen: “Sagherat Assani (feat. Sulafa Elyas),” from ‘Hoggar’Kim Gordon: “NOT TODAY,” from ‘PLAY ME’Father John Misty: “The Old Law” (single)Vero: “100 Calls,” from ‘Razor Tongue’Support the show with a review on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And tell a friend!Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.orgTo manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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This week on All Songs Considered: U2 surprise-dropped a new EP that opens with a scorching critique of the government crackdown on immigration; Lana Del Rey inched closer toward releasing her long-awaited album with a haunting and strange ode to love and obsession, while singer Arlo Parks takes a bold step out onto the dance floor. All that and more as host Robin Hilton and NPR Music’s Sheldon Pearce share their picks for the best new songs of the week.Featured artists and songs:(00:00) Intro(01:50) U2: “American Obituary,” from ‘Days Of Ash’(10:24) Arlo Parks: “Heaven,” from ‘Ambiguous Desire’(17:37) Lana Del Rey: “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” (Single)(25:22) Baby Rose & Leon Thomas: “Friends Again” (Single)(31:58) James Blake: “I Had a Dream She Took My Hand,” from ‘Trying Times’(39:08) Bella Kay: “Steady,” from ‘a couple minutes out’And here's a link to Sheldon's piece on Jill Scott and Brent Faiyaz that was discussed during the show's intro: https://www.npr.org/2026/02/19/nx-s1-5713600/jill-scott-brent-faiyaz-rnb-reviewSupport the show with a review on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And tell a friend!Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.orgTo manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy