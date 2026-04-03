Colorado Inside Out
Friday 5 PM
As PBS12's flagship public affairs program, COLORADO INSIDE OUT presents a thought-provoking and in-depth weekly analysis of Colorado current affairs by a panel of highly-informed journalists, activists and professional pundits.
Learn more here: https://www.pbs.org/show/colorado-inside-out/
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This week on Colorado Inside Out, the panel dives into the federal push to reshape mail-in voting and a new legal twist in the Tina Peters case. They also break down Colorado’s evolving primary landscape, ahead of the state primary in June. At the state Capitol, lawmakers draft a state budget amidst the $1.5 billion shortfall grapple, and the rising cost of Medicaid. The conversation turns to the Supreme Court, where another Colorado law is struck down on free speech grounds.
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The truce between oil and gas and conservationists to not present opposing ballot initiatives appears to be coming to an end. Affordable housing remains a challenging issue for our state. Informational signs are coming down at national parks and historic sites, following an executive order. And temperature changes are cause for concern for how the state will be able to prepare for it.
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March Madness is a fitting term to describe this week with power outages at DIA and voting app glitches disrupting Democratic caucuses. But, while some things have stalled, others are moving ahead. Our Insiders breakdown the latest measures that will be on your ballot this November.
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The energy of our panelists is high this week. With weather temperatures and gas prices so high, energy policies and water rights are pressing topics. Our Insiders have strong opinions about how Polis is handling the Tina Peters possible clemency. Will the state Legislators balance the budget? And Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is challenging the new director's recommendations and the motive is worth discussing. Watch this week for this and more.
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Are Colorado lawmakers OK with us being overcharged at DIA, at concerts or at sports games? The Insiders discuss the defeat of a bill that would have helped out with that. Also, Caucuses are underway in our state and in this election year will the Governor grant clemency to Tina Peters? Our Insiders have a lot to say about these topics and more on this episode of CIO.
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The city of Denver and state legislators continue to monitor developments at the federal level and are making plans to keep residents safe and ensure the security of our ballots. Some issues that failed in past legislative sessions could be up to us to decide in November. Data centers and tamales are also hot topics at the Capitol, but some issues that fizzled in past sessions could be up to us to decide. Our Insiders will fill you in.