Alternating Tuesdays 6:30 PM

First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing is a literary podcast produced and hosted by Mitzi Rapkin. Each week the podcast features an in-depth interview with a fiction, non-fiction, essay, or poetry writer. The show is equal parts investigation into the craft of writing and conversation about the topics of an author’s work.

The first episode aired on Aspen Public Radio on June 3, 2013 and migrated to the podcast platform in 2015. New episodes come out every Monday. First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing is pleased to partner with Literary Hub.

Some of the goals of the podcast are to offer a platform for writers to discuss their work in a meaningful way and to offer writers and readers access to conversations about books and craft they won’t find elsewhere. The interviews and show are guided by the values of honesty, vulnerability, connection, and curiosity.

You can find more episodes of First Draft here: https://firstdraftwriters.com/

