Growing Home - The Tuberose

The Tuberose is not a real rose. It is a bulb grown for one thing: fragrance. Tuberose’s white flower spikes release an intense perfume after sunset; it’s even prized in perfumes. It blooms from mid-summer until fall. Plant Tuberose bulbs in full sun and rich soil, in late spring. Place Tuberose bulbs in pots or beds near patios or walkways or anywhere you’ll enjoy an amazing evening scent. In Western Colorado, treat the Tuberose like a dahlia as it’s not winter hardy. After frost lift the Tuberose bulbs, dry them, and store them in a cool, frostfree spot until spring.