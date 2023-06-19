KVNF Regional Newscast: June 17, 2023

Public access to trails on 27 acres of land in the Redlands will be preserved, according to the Colorado West Land Trust. The property, owned by Greg and Dot Hoskin since 1970, is located between The Ridges and Redlands 360 development and includes trails that are accessible to walkers, cyclists and dog owners. The Hoskins have allowed public access to their property for decades through an established trail system that winds over the scenic desert landscape. By conserving the land, they ensured the preservation of continued public access to trails in an area slated for 1,000 new homes.

There is good news for travelers on Colorado Highway 133. The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates the reopening of the damaged highway early this week—possibly today. The reopening is dependent on weather and construction conditions. In order to reopen traffic, construction crews are working on critical safety features including temporary approach barriers, bridge railing and deck panels. So far, crews have completed the bridge foundation and bridge placement as well as forming the back walls for the East and West abutments.

CDOT says, “Placing a temporary bridge usually requires four months, but crews are moving quickly due to the urgent need to reopen Highway 133.”

Once the temporary bridge is in place and repairs are completed, Highway 133 will be fully opened for the traveling public. Motorists can expect a lowered speed limit of 40 miles per hour. The project hotline has also experienced an increase in requests for “day passes.” The only passes that are available to the traveling public at this time are for landowners in the impacted area of Somerset.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set aside about 400 million dollars to help communities recover from disasters like floods and wildfires. As the Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey reports, some parts of our region will get funding.

In recognition of Pride Month, KVNF's Laura Palmisano speaks to Colorado LGBTQ Historian David Duffield. He talks about the Colorado LGBTQ History Project and the history of Pride in Denver. To hear the extended interview with Duffield, tune into Local Motion on Wednesday at 6pm or Saturday at 10am.