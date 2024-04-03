KVNF Regional Newscast: April 3, 2024

The Town of Paonia recently addressed the need for more affordable housing including short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units, reports Tamie Meck of the High Country Spotlight.

A joint workshop between the board of trustees and planning commission was held on March 19th where town officials reviewed proposed ordinances regulating accessory dwelling units and short term to be integrated into the draft Master Plan, expected to be adopted in June.

Among a number of issues, the draft document recommends the town cap on the number of short term licenses issued at 30 units each requiring a non transferable license to ensure taxes are paid… while allowing one accessory dwelling unit per single-family residence in all building zones, with an 800-square-foot size limit and additional off-street parking space. The accessory dwelling units can be built prior to the dwelling unit.

Another meeting on the issue will be held either April 8 or 11.

Delta County Commissioners entertained discussion on officially declaring as a non-sanctuary county during the March 19th meeting. The board directed County Attorney John Baier to draft a resolution similar to Mesa and Montrose Counties’ non-sanctuary declarations for Delta County Board of Commissioners to consider.

Montrose resident was recently named as Colorado’s State Engineer, KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the details.

REGIONAL NEWS: After Idaho banned abortions the number of reported abortions dropped dramatically there. But hundreds of women traveled to neighboring states – like Utah and Oregon – for treatment. Boise State Public Radio’s Julie Luchetta reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

