KVNF Regional Newscast: March 23, 2026

Trump re-endorses congressman Jeff Hurd for reelection

Trump had withdrawn his endorsement several weeks ago, after Hurd pushed back on Trump’s tariff policies. The President announced on Truth Social that Hurd’s opponent in the Republican primary, Hope Scheppelman, will end her congressional bid to join the Trump administration along with her husband. In the lengthy post, Trump stated that Hurd should “in no way, shape, or form, be impeded from winning the District in that the Democrat alternative is a DISASTER for our Country.”

Grand Junction police warn of new fraud scheme

The Grand Junction police department is alerting the community to an ongoing scam. The scheme involves individuals impersonating government and law enforcement officials. In these cases, callers falsely claim to be a judge, police officer, or other government employee. They threaten victims with arrest if payment is not made immediately. In a recent incident, a scammer identified himself as a local judge and claimed the victim had failed to appear for a court hearing. The caller then instructed the victim to withdraw a large sum of money to avoid further legal action. The police department warns locals that law enforcement agencies and courts will never call, text, or email to demand payment or request money to avoid arrest. Any official legal matters are handled through proper, verifiable channels—not urgent payment requests.

Montrose police officer saves woman from burning building

On the night of March 18, Montrose Policy Officers responded to a structure fire on the 1900 Block of White House Drive. Montrose Police Officer Tyler Cunningham arrived on location. He found the backside and roof of a residence had been engulfed in flame. Community residents told Officer Cunningham that an elderly female was trapped inside of the residence. Officer Cunningham made entry into the residence, and located the woman in the bathroom of the residence. He carried the woman out of the residence to EMS personnel waiting in the driveway. Police Chief Blaine Hall commended Officer Cunningham for his quick and decisive action, which Hall said ultimately saved her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Montrose Police Department and Montrose Fire Protection District investigators.

Montrose City Council Candidate drops out

Montrose City Council Candidate Sam Aster has withdrawn from the race. Because election ballots for the Tuesday, April 7, municipal election have already been printed and mailed, Sam Aster will appear on the ballot. Any votes cast for this candidate will not be counted, and those votes cannot be conveyed to another candidate. For complete election information, visit the City of Montrose elections website.

Delta Health Board of Directors announces leadership change

The Delta Health Board of Directors announced on Saturday a reorganization in transitional leadership. Chief Operating Officer Nick Colleran has been appointed interim hospital administrator. Julie Huffman, acting administrator, will resume her role as chief legal officer. According to the Delta County Independent, The board of directors said that the change is to utilize everyone’s strengths and talents during this time of healthcare transition. "The Delta Health leadership team will continue to work together to ensure the hospital is operationally stable, along with working on external initiatives to improve longer-term success of the organization," Delta Health said in a news release.

Polis tells lawmakers to open a new prison

According to The Colorado Sun, Gov Jared Polis’ office told state lawmakers last week that Colorado must immediately move to open a new prison. The new prison is allegedly needed in order to handle projected growth in inmate numbers. This revelation comes as the legislature is cutting social services to address a $1 billion state budget shortfall and despite the General Assembly’s pushback on much smaller funding requests for more beds at existing prisons. The Joint Budget Committee was shocked by the news, as it had already been reeling in recent weeks from cuts to Medicaid and other state services.

Pixar hires beaver consultant for new movie

Wetlands ecology is an important foundation of the new Pixar film Hoppers. The studio, hoping to accurately portray the often-misunderstood beaver, hired a wetland consultant.

Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse reports.

Tribes and environmentalists push back on quick review of a proposed Utah uranium mine

Last year, the Interior Department completed its review of a proposed Utah uranium mine in just 11 days, a process that typically takes years. It’s part of President Trump’s agenda to expedite permitting for energy projects. As Gabriel Pietrorazio reports for the Mountain West News Bureau, tribes and environmentalists are pushing back.