Audrey McCabe is KVNF’s Regional Newscast Host and Producer based in Montrose. She has a background in fact-checking and misinformation research for PolitiFact, Common Cause, and Media Matters for America. She has researched and written extensively and has experience tracking online trends and turning complex topics into clear, timely reporting. Audrey holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from New York University and is focused on delivering accurate, community-centered news for rural Western Colorado.

