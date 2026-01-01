Monday 9 PM

Línea Abierta originates from Radio Bilingüe's studios in Oakland and Fresno, California with hosts Chelis López and Samuel Orozco. Every Friday the Mexico Edition is broadcast, presented by the journalist Citlali Sáenz.

Línea Abierta is the first—and only—daily talk show that connects Spanish-speaking audiences throughout the United States and Mexico. Every weekday, Línea Abierta offers an hour of news, analysis, reports, interviews and round tables in Spanish, special series and talk shows, on topics such as health, politics, the environment, education, arts and culture, race relations, immigrant rights and more. Latino experts and audience members exchange points of view and relevant information, in a dialogue moderated by our experienced hosts. Radio Bilingüe launched Línea Abierta in February 1995 to fill the lack of intelligent and insightful programming in Spanish addressing Latino community issues in the public and commercial media.

Learn more here: https://radiobilingue.org/en/news/program/linea-abierta-en