Línea Abierta originates from Radio Bilingüe's studios in Oakland and Fresno, California with hosts Chelis López and Samuel Orozco. Every Friday the Mexico Edition is broadcast, presented by the journalist Citlali Sáenz.
Línea Abierta is the first—and only—daily talk show that connects Spanish-speaking audiences throughout the United States and Mexico. Every weekday, Línea Abierta offers an hour of news, analysis, reports, interviews and round tables in Spanish, special series and talk shows, on topics such as health, politics, the environment, education, arts and culture, race relations, immigrant rights and more. Latino experts and audience members exchange points of view and relevant information, in a dialogue moderated by our experienced hosts. Radio Bilingüe launched Línea Abierta in February 1995 to fill the lack of intelligent and insightful programming in Spanish addressing Latino community issues in the public and commercial media.
Learn more here: https://radiobilingue.org/en/news/program/linea-abierta-en
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“No Kings” MovementOrganizers of the national “No Kings” movement expect to see their largest turnout to date. With more than 3,000 demonstrations scheduled across the country,
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First “Farm Workers’ Day”California is replacing “César Chávez Day” with “Farm Workers’ Day” as a way to honor the thousands of “women and men whose hard work feeds our nation, and whose courage… has fueled a persistent fight to secure essential worker rights.
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Mexico: The Passion of Christ in Iztapalapa, Intangible Cultural Heritage of HumanityThe United Nations has just inscribed on the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity the theatrical ceremonies depicting the Passion of Christ in Iztapalapa.
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Sin Fronteras: “Born in the USA.”The day after the Supreme Court heard arguments in Trump v. Barbara—a landmark case challenging the U.S. constitutional right to citizenship by birth.
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Opening Doors to Mental HealthLatino and Asian Americans face far greater difficulties in receiving mental health treatment, seeing a specialist, or taking antidepressants compared to those born in the United States.
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Birthright Citizenship Under AttackToday, the Supreme Court hears the case Trump v. Barbara, a case that could determine the right to birthright citizenship for millions of US citizens.