Local Motion: Geyser Systems
1 of 3 — JonathanBallesteros_.jpg
Johnathan Ballesteros, CEO of Geyser Systems
Lisa Young / KVNF
2 of 3 — Geyser_manufacturing.jpg
Manufacturing a Geyser System portable shower
Lisa Young / KVNF
3 of 3 — Geyser_Portable_shower.jpg
Geyser System portable shower
Lisa Young / KVNF
In the face of climate change, one Western Slope company is on a mission to transform people’s relationship to every drop of water by producing hyper efficient water products used in both camping and in the home.
KNVF’s Lisa Young spoke with Johnathan Ballesteros, CEO of Geyser Systems to learn more about his company's products manufactured in Montrose, Colorado.