Local Motion

Local Motion: Geyser Systems

By Lisa Young
Published January 31, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST
Johnathan Ballesteros, CEO of Geyser Systems
1 of 3  — JonathanBallesteros_.jpg
Johnathan Ballesteros, CEO of Geyser Systems
Lisa Young / KVNF
Manufacturing a Geyser System portable shower
2 of 3  — Geyser_manufacturing.jpg
Manufacturing a Geyser System portable shower
Lisa Young / KVNF
Geyser System portable shower
3 of 3  — Geyser_Portable_shower.jpg
Geyser System portable shower
Lisa Young / KVNF

In the face of climate change, one Western Slope company is on a mission to transform people’s relationship to every drop of water by producing hyper efficient water products used in both camping and in the home.

KNVF’s Lisa Young spoke with Johnathan Ballesteros, CEO of Geyser Systems to learn more about his company's products manufactured in Montrose, Colorado.

Local Motion Geyser Systems - Montrose, Colorado
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
