Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: AJ Fullerton, Erik Stucky and Cousin Curtiss are Home for the Holidays

By Taya Jae
Published December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST
Kori Stanton
From left to right, Cousin Curtiss, Erik Stucky and AJ Fullerton.

Local songwriters AJ Fullerton, Erik Stucky and Cousin Curtiss join Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to discuss their upcoming show, Home for the Holidays at the Montrose Pavilion.

This is the second annual Home for the Holidays show, giving these musicians, and friends, a chance to get together and play music for their community. Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm. A percentage of the tickets sales will go to support the Montrose High School Music Department.

Tickets and information can be found here.

