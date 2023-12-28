Talkin' Music: AJ Fullerton, Erik Stucky and Cousin Curtiss are Home for the Holidays

Local songwriters AJ Fullerton, Erik Stucky and Cousin Curtiss join Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to discuss their upcoming show, Home for the Holidays at the Montrose Pavilion.

This is the second annual Home for the Holidays show, giving these musicians, and friends, a chance to get together and play music for their community. Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm. A percentage of the tickets sales will go to support the Montrose High School Music Department.

Tickets and information can be found here.

