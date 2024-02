Benjamin and Kassie Wilson of the Americana duo Goldpine, join Taya Jae on Talkin' Music.

Goldpine will perform at Blue Corn Café and Mercantile on Friday February 9th, at KAFM's Radio Room on Saturday February 10th and at Telluride Arts on Wednesday February 14th.

To find out more about Goldpine, or for a full list of the bands tour dates, you can visit their website.