NEWS
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Jamie LaRue discusses his new book, On Censorship, A Public Librarian Examines Cancel Culture in the US

By Taya Jae
Published October 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT

According to the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, more than 2,500 books were challenged last year. As Censorship increases in the US, public and school libraries are under growing pressure from state governments and citizen led organizations.

Taya Jae talks with writer and longtime Librarian Jamie LaRue about the role of public institutions in our changing world.

Jamie LaRue will read from his book and join in conversation with Janine Reid, former first District Director for Delta County Libraries, on Thursday October 26th at Paonia Books. More information can be found here.

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
