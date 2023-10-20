The Pen and The Sword: Jamie LaRue discusses his new book, On Censorship, A Public Librarian Examines Cancel Culture in the US

According to the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, more than 2,500 books were challenged last year. As Censorship increases in the US, public and school libraries are under growing pressure from state governments and citizen led organizations.

Taya Jae talks with writer and longtime Librarian Jamie LaRue about the role of public institutions in our changing world.

Jamie LaRue will read from his book and join in conversation with Janine Reid, former first District Director for Delta County Libraries, on Thursday October 26th at Paonia Books. More information can be found here.