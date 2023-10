Jeanine Renée joins Taya Jae to discuss her debut poetry collection, vulnerability, and the unusual way she's begun reconnecting to her voice.

Jeanine will hold a book release at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia on Saturday November 4th at 7 pm. More information here.

Railwalker is available at Paonia Books in Paonia and online, by visiting Jeanine's website.