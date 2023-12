Gilded Mountain is a work of historical fiction which follows the story of a young woman, Sylvie Pelletier, coming of age and finding her voice in the small mining town of Moonstone Colorado in the early 1900's.

Kate Manning shares how Marble and Redstone inspired the setting of her new novel; the importance of women's stories in history; and what can be learned about the future when we turn to the past and relive it in a joyful and adventurous way.