Connect for Health Colorado

-
Due to high COVID hospitalization rates, Governor Polis authorized CDPHE to order hospitals to transfer patients or cease admissionsTelluride launches…
-
Mesa, Delta, Montrose, San Miguel Counties will begin vaccinating frontline health workers next weekConnect for Health Colorado extends insurance sign-up…
-
COVID death toll in Montrose County up to 17Montrose School District announces another 121 students, 15 staff must quarantineFish & Wildlife says…
-
Communities of color in Colorado, at greatest risk of death from COVID-19, too commonly face infection without health insurance: Open Enrollment is…
-
State lawmakers talk about when they will return to legislatureDelta County Memorial Hospital declares emergencyColorado extends period to apply for…
-
High winds knock out power for many DMEA residentsDMEA’s victory in buying local power is challenged by Tri-StateInvestigative report on last year’s plane…
-
House clears snow tire tread billSnow storm blankets Western Slope, causes closuresColorado exchange sees more residents sign up for coverageDemand for…
-
Missing snowmobiler found after overnight search outside of TellurideAiling Grand Junction homeless shelter seeks help from cityMore than 169000…
-
Montrose authorities asking for help finding missing manConnect for Health extends enrollment deadline to Dec. 26thNew scholarships available to Montrose…
-
Lt. Gov. Garcia to step down to lead education organizationDelta County Libraries sees changes to managementCMU creates endowment for energy…