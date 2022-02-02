Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Previously, he was station manager at KDNK Carbondale, led the Open Media Project for Government and operated The Colorado Channel for the nonprofit Open Media Foundation, and served as station liaison at the nationally-syndicated program Alternative Radio with David Barsamian. Other stops along his path include serving as community broadcast coordinator for the nonprofit Common Frequency, reaching millions of readers as a junior editor at RawStory.com, launching a news department at KYRS Spokane, recruiting and training dozens of volunteers at KRBX Boise, working in production and music staff roles at KAOS Olympia, and producing on-air campaigns for Seattle's Air America Radio affiliate. Along the way his writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.

Email: gavin@kvnf.org

