Gavin DahlNews Director & Morning Edition Host
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Previously, he was station manager at KDNK Carbondale, led the Open Media Project for Government and operated The Colorado Channel for the nonprofit Open Media Foundation, and served as station liaison at the nationally-syndicated program Alternative Radio with David Barsamian. Other stops along his path include serving as community broadcast coordinator for the nonprofit Common Frequency, reaching millions of readers as a junior editor at RawStory.com, launching a news department at KYRS Spokane, recruiting and training dozens of volunteers at KRBX Boise, working in production and music staff roles at KAOS Olympia, and producing on-air campaigns for Seattle's Air America Radio affiliate. Along the way his writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Email: gavin@kvnf.org
-
This coming Saturday marks the 80th anniversary of an executive order that led to the internment of thousands of Japanese Americans Water. We hear comments from Sen. Michael Bennet on the Senate floor this week ahead of the unanimous vote to establish the Amache National Historic Site on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Plus, Kate Redmond reports water issues were under the microscope again at Paonia’s Trustee meeting last week. And the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is transitioning to renewable energy including solar power after historically relying on fossil fuels. As KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration, new hydroelectric projects are next.
-
Nearly two dozen bighorn sheep got helicopter rides last week, part of an ongoing effort to re-establish native species in their historic habitat. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, the utility cooperative Holy Cross Energy provides electricity to over 40,000 people from Aspen to Vail to Parachute. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, Aspen Public Radio’s Halle Zander reports on their progress on a plan to provide 100 percent renewable energy to members by 2030.
-
Last year, the town of Lake City canceled its annual Ice Climbing Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. As KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, the event returned earlier this month. Plus, Delta High School students Kaya Wright and Alicea Manzanares share their podcast about a visit from Colorado Mesa University’s Rowdy Brass Band.
-
As the Colorado River shrinks, there’s a lot on the line: water that supplies 40 million people throughout the southwest, plus farms, wildlife, and hydropower at the nation’s largest reservoirs. The federal agency that deals the most with the Colorado River is the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. David Arend is the new deputy regional director for the lower basin. He’s worked for the agency for 20 years, most recently overseeing hydropower. He spoke with Alex Hager about some of the biggest issues going forward.
-
"Quality Child Care in Colorado: A Cost Study" is a new three-part research series authored by Meg Franko, in partnership with the Bell Policy Center in Denver. She speaks to Gavin Dahl about why Colorado is one of the least affordable states for infant and toddler care, the coming influx of federal dollars for early childhood education, and a new cost of care model for Colorado.
-
Gavin Dahl speaks to Meg Franko, who authored a report in partnership with the Bell Policy Center in Denver called “Quality Child Care in Colorado: A Cost Study.” The research series illuminates the challenges and opportunities in one particularly dire area of critical infrastructure. KGNU’s Rossana Longo-Better reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio on an effort to provide access to solar energy for mobile home residents in the City of Boulder with a unique solution: a Solar Garden.
-
A new online driver's ed company has set out to update the dull training manuals for new drivers. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, coal-producing Emery County is one of the only regions in Utah to see a drop in population in the last decade. Those who remain have lost good paying jobs as the state transitions away from coal. A new research facility would bring back revenue and jobs by experimenting with a number of new technologies. For our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on fossil fuel transition, Justin Higginbottom looks at a type of nuclear reactor some think could be the future of power.
-
Region 10 in Montrose builds community by providing senior services and regional development support across our listening area. Now they are joining forces with Habitat for Humanity, not for new home building, but for home maintenance and repair for people over 55. Kate Redmond speaks with their community coordinator. Plus, students at Fort Lewis College are learning about climate change and how to transition away from using fossil fuels. KDUR’s Sarah Flower reports.
-
Colorado lawmakers, health professionals, and grassroots advocates held a virtual press conference on Monday to discuss the Get the Lead Our of School Drinking Water Act.
-
John Hickenlooper reflected on his first year as the oldest Junior Senator in Washington at a virtual event on Monday. The former geologist, Mayor of Denver, and Governor of Colorado spoke to The Colorado Sun and Kate Redmond has a recap. Plus, credible threats of violence from a man who allegedly sent out a manifesto full of violent fantasies involving schools and universities prompted an hours-long standoff on Boulder's University Hill yesterday and led to the evacuation of an elementary school. KGNU's Shannon Young reports.