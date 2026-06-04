From wildfires to drought, Mountain West states share U.S. concerns about extreme weather

A new survey from the Pew Research Center finds many Americans are noticing those kinds of changes. Nearly seven in 10 adults say extreme weather events in the United States are becoming more frequent, while six in 10 say they are becoming more severe.

According to federal data , climate change is causing droughts and floods that are more frequent, longer-lasting and severe.

But while many Americans agree they are seeing more extreme weather, they remain sharply divided over why it's happening.

About half of Americans say the Earth is warming mostly because of human activity, such as burning fossil fuels.

Brian Kennedy, a senior researcher at Pew, said one of the most notable findings was how stable those views have remained between 2016 and 2026.

"The share of Americans who say climate change or the earth is warming mostly due to human activity has stayed pretty similar, largely stable, over that decade," Kennedy said.

The survey also found that political affiliation plays a major role in how Americans perceive extreme weather.

Democrats are significantly more likely than Republicans to say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe. Kennedy said that divide appears even when people live in the same regions and may be experiencing similar weather conditions.

"The primary driver of perceptions is partisanship," Kennedy said. "Democrats are more likely to say extreme weather has become more frequent and severe than Republicans — and that's a large difference."

At the same time, the survey found broad frustration over responses to climate-related challenges. Many Americans say governments are not doing enough to address climate change or avoid its worst effects.

That pessimism has grown particularly among Democrats. Nearly seven in 10 Democrats now say the United States and other countries will not do enough to avoid the worst effects of climate change, up substantially from four years ago.

For residents of the Mountain West, where wildfire smoke, drought and extreme heat have become recurring realities, the findings highlight a complicated dynamic: many people say they are witnessing changes in the weather around them, but there remains no national consensus on what's causing those changes — or what should be done about them.