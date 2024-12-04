Arts & Entertainment

-
22-year old Canadian singer-songwriter Mia Kelly joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music.
In her debut novel, Bruna Dantas Lobato offers a tender window into a mother and daughter, coming of age together and apart.
Acclaimed Author Peter Heller joins Taya Jae to talk about his new novel, Burn.
Colorado author Pam Houston joins Taya Jae to discuss bodily autonomy, the current state of abortion in the US and her new book.
Author Kate Neville discusses her new book, Going to Seed: Essays on Idleness, Nature and Sustainable Work.
Writer and Journalist Zak Podmore discusses his new book, Life After Deadpool: Lake Powell's Last Days and the Rebirth of the Colorado River.
Colorado Author Laura Pritchett joins Taya Jae to discuss aging, adventure and tending to our planet; themes explored in her brand new novel, Three Keys.
Paolo Bacigalupi joins Taya Jae to discuss his new fantasy novel, Navola.
Charlie J. Stephens joins Taya Jae to discuss their debut Novel, A Wounded Deer Leaps Highest
Erica Berry joins Taya Jae to discuss Wolves, Self and the stories we tell about fear.
The Cost of Free Land investigates how 20th-century federal policies gave Rebecca's ancestors - Jews fleeing oppression in Russia - free land on the South Dakota prairie and examines the cost of that free land to her ancestors' neighbors, the Lakota people.
Environmental Historian Jessica Lee explores borders, plants and belonging in her new essay collection, DispersalsWriter Jessica Lee joins Taya Jae to talk about metaphor, language and we can learn from the history of plants.