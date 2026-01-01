Volunteer at KVNF

What We're Looking For

The best KVNF volunteers tend to share a few things in common:



Comfortable with computers — able to navigate web forms, enter data, or use basic software with minimal hand-holding

Strong communicators — friendly, professional, and confident talking with the public

Dependable — when you sign up for a shift, you show up

A genuine love for community radio — passion for what KVNF does goes a long way

Ways to Volunteer

📞 Spring/Fall Drive Phone Banks

During our on-air fundraising drives, volunteers sit alongside KVNF staff to answer phones and process listener donations using our donor database. You'll need to be comfortable entering data accurately, staying organized under a busy pace, and speaking warmly with callers who are supporting the station they love. If you're a people person who can navigate a spreadsheet or a simple web form, this one's for you.

📬 Large Mailings

A few times a year we coordinate large community mailings — newsletters, raffle ticket mailers, and more. We need detail-oriented volunteers who can follow instructions, work efficiently as part of a small team, and help us get materials out the door accurately and on time.

🎟️ Summer Raffle Booth

All summer long, KVNF takes our annual raffle to music festivals and community events across the Western Slope, from Paonia to Ouray and beyond. Booth volunteers handle ticket sales, answer questions about KVNF, and are often the first face people associate with our station. We need confident, outgoing volunteers who are comfortable handling cash or card transactions and representing KVNF professionally in a public setting.

🧀 Mountain Harvest Festival - Grilled Cheese Booth

Mountain Harvest Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for the North Fork Valley. KVNF's grilled cheese booth during the headliner is a beloved fundraiser for KVNF DJs and a fan favorite at events. We need volunteers who are comfortable in a fast-paced food service setting, can take direction quickly, and bring good energy to the work. Customer service experience is a plus.

🎵 Music Department

Our music department welcomes volunteers with a sharp eye for detail and a love of music. Tasks include cataloguing new releases, organizing the library, and data entry into our music tracking systems. Comfort with intermediate/advanced computer navigation is a must. Bonus points if you have knowledge of a particular genre or experience with music databases.

For volunteer opportunties, email Morgan: morgan@kvnf.org