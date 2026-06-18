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Chloe Malle, American Vogue's new head of editorial content, on the magazine's future

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:47 AM MDT

For NPR's Newsmakers, Michel Martin speaks about the future of American Vogue with its new Head of Editorial Content Chloe Malle.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin