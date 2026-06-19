We are experiencing technical difficulties with our 89.1 FM signal. You can stream online here or on our mobile app without interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working on resolving this issue.
High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Iran put on hold
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.