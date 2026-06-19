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U.S.–Iran talks are put on hold as fighting escalates in Lebanon

NPR | By Rob Schmitz
Published June 19, 2026 at 2:39 PM MDT

Peace talks between the U.S. and Iran scheduled to take place Friday were postponed due to continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz