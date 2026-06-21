We are experiencing technical difficulties with our 89.1 FM signal. You can stream online here or on our mobile app without interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working on resolving this issue.
How the Supreme Court has quietly overturned precedent
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.