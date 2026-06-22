© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties with our 89.1 FM signal. You can stream online here or on our mobile app without interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working on resolving this issue.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Michel Martin
Published June 22, 2026 at 2:52 AM MDT

The UK will have its 7th prime minister in 10 years. Keir Starmer is stepping down. His likely successor is the outgoing Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin