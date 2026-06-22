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Vance heads back to U.S. after positive start to U.S.-Iran talks

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:55 PM MDT

Vice President Vance is on his way back to the U.S. after he said negotiators made progress toward a lasting peace deal.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez