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Feeling the Weight of These Times? A North Fork Grief Series Wants to Help

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:03 PM MDT

A group of North Fork Valley women are hosting a community grief series in Paonia — creating a structured, ritual space for people to process loss, uncertainty, and the pressures of this moment. Two events remain.

A Space to Grieve — Together

Most of us weren't taught how to grieve in community. A group of North Fork Valley women are trying to change that.

"Come Together to Fall Apart" is a three-part community grief series hosted by Mariposa Ascendente, a regenerative garden and gathering space on O Road outside Paonia. The first event happened in March. Two more are coming on April 27, and May 25th.

More Than Personal Loss

The organizers — Sarah (Sunny) Morehouse, Amber Van Cleave, Sarah Peterson, and Sarsa Buck — say the grief they're making space for goes well beyond the loss of a loved one. Sarah Peterson, who runs the Paonia Food Movement, put it plainly: the sense that a lot of things are eroding right now, and that most people are processing that... alone.

The series is designed to move through that together — starting with release, then moving into feeling, and finally into action and rebuilding.

What to Expect

This isn't a support group or grief counseling. Organizers describe it as a ritual — a carefully held container with clear guidelines designed to make vulnerability feel safe.

When participants arrive, the group settles in with silence and sound. A guided meditation follows, bringing people into their bodies. Then comes shared expression — though no one is required to speak.

The rules are specific: no crosstalk, no advice, no physical touch. Whatever is shared in the room stays in the room. Pre-registration is required, and doors lock at 4:30 before the ritual begins so their are not interruptions from late comers.

What Comes Next

Sarsa Buck, who co-runs Mariposa Ascendente, attended the first event as a participant and came away struck by something simple: the relief of not feeling alone in grief, even without saying a word.

The remaining two events follow the arc of the series. April 27th focuses on the heart — feeling. May 25th, Memorial Day, turns toward the hands — action and moving forward.

Both run from 4:15 to 6:30 in the evening at Mariposa Ascendente. A donation is suggested, but and no one is turned away for lack of funds. Pre-registration is required by the Friday before each event.

To register and learn more, visit mariposapaonia.org/events.
KVNF Stories
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson