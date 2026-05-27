KVNF hosts statewide call-in show on the Colorado legislative session

The 2026 Colorado legislative session wrapped for the year on May 13, and lawmakers tackled big issues, from the state budget protections to transportation measures.

On Thursday, May 21, Rocky Mountain Community Radio hosted a statewide call-in show to review the session. Our panel of reporters included KUNC reporter Lucas Brady Woods, Bente Birkeland and Rae Solomon of CPR, all members of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. The show was hosted by Brody Wilson of KVNF.

This show was broadcast live on KDNK, KBUT, KSUT, KVNF, KGNU, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio and KRCC.

Copyright 2026 Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio is a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including Aspen Public Radio.