KVNF Joins StoryCorps & NPR’s Morning Edition for Connect250

To commemorate America’s 250th birthday, StoryCorps and NPR’s Morning Edition are launching Connect250 — a nationwide initiative inviting Americans to connect through conversation and help create a living archive of our country at this historic moment.

Beginning June 17, listeners can sign up at connect250.org to be matched with a stranger for a virtual, guided 40-minute conversation about their lives and experiences. Beginning July 7, participants will start recording their interviews using StoryCorps prompts on a secure video platform.

Each conversation will become part of the StoryCorps archive at the Library of Congress, helping create a time capsule of voices, stories, and perspectives from across America.

At a time when isolation and division can feel overwhelming, Connect250 offers an opportunity for meaningful connection, reflection, and listening.

KVNF is proud to invite listeners across Western Colorado to take part in this national storytelling project.

Sign-ups begin: June 17

Conversations begin: July 7

Learn more and sign up: connect250.org