Panel Discussion: “Community Life in the Information Age”

This event took place on Friday, June 12th at the Paradise Theatre, produced by KVNF, Citizens for a Healthy Community, and the Paradise Theatre.

“Community Life in the Information Age”

This panel explores what it means to produce, consume and share information and news in a world of rapid technological change and artificial content generation. The film, Steal This Story, Please! Is an urgent, provocative and unexpectedly funny documentary that tells the story of America’s trailblazing and most fearless and inspiring independent journalist, Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!

Moderator: Sally Kane, Independent Community and Public Media consultant

Panelists:

