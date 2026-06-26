KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
New Releases: June 15, 2026
KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published June 15, 2026 at 12:10 PM MDT
|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|FAUZIA
|Without Me
|Alternative/Indie
|Mexican Summer
|Lau Ro
|Conclusão
|Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Latin; Experimental
|Mexican Summer
|Lau Ro
|Simplesmente
|Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Latin; Experimental
|Mexican Summer
|Lockimara
|Tastes Like
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; Rock
|play dead
|L'rain
|soulless cycle
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Experimental; Psychedelic
|Mexican Summer
|Sofie Royer
|Sesquicentennial
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Pop
|Stones Throw
|Ken & Brad Kolodner
|Hand's Cove
|Bluegrass; Americana; Folk
|Ken & Brad Kolodner
|Keb' Mo'
|Fussing and Fighting
|Blues; Soul; Americana
|Concord
|American Aquarium
|History Repeats Itself
|Country; Rock; Alternative
|Thirty Tigers
|Dylan Gossett
|Honeysuckle
|Country; Americana
|Big Loud Texas
|Jamestown Revival
|Juniper and Gin
|Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; Rock
|Jamestown Revival / Thirty Tigers
|Tracey Nelson
|The Can
|Country; Blues; Roots; Americana; Rock
|Perennial / K Records
|Alexis Taylor & Mike Simonetti
|I See a Darkness
|Electronic; Indie; Dance
|Smugglers Way
|Alexis Taylor & Mike Simonetti
|Perfect Kiss
|Electronic; Indie; Dance
|Smugglers Way
|Bonobo
|Me and You
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Ninja Tune
|Bonobo
|Me and You (Radio Edit)
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Ninja Tune
|Carlita
|Manhattan (feat. SOFI TUKKER)
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|DHALI x dagi
|Ibiza, Circoloco (Extended Mix)
|Electronic; Dance; House
|MD Music
|DHALI x dagi
|Ibiza, Circoloco (Radio Edit)
|Electronic; Dance; House
|MD Music
|dublon
|I Want Your Love (feat. Kaesu, table, & TeuTeu)
|Electronic; Dance; Jazz; House
|Techincolour
|Eartheater
|Crown Jewel
|Electronic; Experimental; Psychedelic; Industrial; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie
|Chemical X
|GENER8ION
|STORM I
|Electronic; Rock; Experimental; Pop; Industrial
|Iconoclast Music
|GENER8ION
|STORM II [CLEAN]
|Electronic; Rock; Experimental; Pop; Industrial
|Iconoclast Music
|GENER8ION
|[EXPLICIT] STORM II
|Electronic; Rock; Experimental; Pop; Industrial
|Iconoclast Music
|LA Priest
|Into the Sky
|Electronic; Pop; Psychedelic; Rock
|Domino Recording Co Ltd
|Nico De Andrea, Austin Millz, Public Enemy
|Bring The Noise 2026
|Electronic; House; Dance; Hip-Hop
|Def Jam / UMG
|Nico De Andrea, Austin Millz, Public Enemy
|Bring The Noise 2026 (Afro Version)
|Electronic; House; Dance; Hip-Hop
|Def Jam / UMG
|nimino
|Take My Space
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Counter
|Nina Simone
|That's All I Ask (HAAi Remix) [Radio Edit]
|Electronic; Dance; House; Jazz
|Verve / UMG
|Nina Simone
|That's All I Ask (HAAi Remix) [Extended Edit]
|Electronic; Dance; House; Jazz
|Verve / UMG
|obli
|Loving You
|Electronic; Dance; House; Indie
|Anjunachill
|Overmono
|Even Angels Ghost (feat. Kindora)
|Electronic; Dance; House; Techno
|XL Recordings
|Alicia Witt
|Thank You (feat. John Paul White)
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Alicia Witt / Thirty Tigers
|Alicia Witt
|Thank You (feat. John Paul White) [Radio Edit]
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Alicia Witt / Thirty Tigers
|Angus & Julia Stone
|Karaoke Bar
|Folk; Indie; Pop; Rock
|Angus & Julia Stone / Virgin
|Creekbed Carter Hogan
|Burn
|Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Carter Hogan
|Creekbed Carter Hogan
|Cutbank of Cleves
|Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Carter Hogan
|Elanor Moss
|Sarah Waiting In The Car
|Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Chemical X
|Lambchop
|Stella
|Folk; Alternative
|Merge Records
|Palmyra
|Cheap Beer
|Folk; Rock; Americana; Indie
|Oh Boy Records
|Tom Odell
|Can Old Lovers Just Be Friends (feat. The Lumineers)
|Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Virgin
|True Mountain Laurel
|Angel So Bad [CLEAN]
|Folk; Indie
|Birthday Cake
|Way Dynamic
|Miffed It
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Rock
|Spoilsport Records
|Bionic Funk
|Keep on Pullin' (Part 1)
|Funk; Jazz; Disco
|Anthology Recordings
|Bionic Funk
|Keep on Pullin' (Part 2)
|Funk; Jazz; Disco
|Anthology Recordings
|Demrick & Scoop Deville
|Southern California (feat. Xzibit) [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Ineffable
|Demrick & Scoop Deville
|Southern California (feat. Xzibit) [CLEAN] (Mixshow Edit)
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Ineffable
|J.Lately
|Bad on My Own (feat. Travis Thompson)
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Ineffable Records; The Unusual Suspects Company
|J.Lately
|Bad on My Own (feat. Travis Thompson) [Mixshow Edit]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Ineffable Records; The Unusual Suspects Company
|Mouse Powell
|Light as a Feather
|Hip-Hop; Rock; Pop
|Ineffable
|Us3
|Cool Cat (feat. Akil Dasan)
|Hip-Hop; Jazz; R&B; Rap; Funk
|Us3
|Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
|If I Could
|Jazz; Soul; Funk; R&B
|Colemine
|John Caroll Kirby
|Valentino
|Jazz; New Age; Instrumental
|Stones Throw
|Marc Benevento
|Big Top
|Jazz; Instrumental; Rock; Psychedelic; Experimental
|Big Crown
|Okonski
|Axes (feat. Rachel Kitchlew)
|Jazz; Soul; Instrumental
|Colemine
|Okonski
|Flying (feat. Cochemea)
|Jazz; Soul; Instrumental
|Colemine
|Okonski
|Easy
|Jazz; Soul; Instrumental
|Colemine
|Eljuri
|Brisa Del Mar (Montoya Remix)
|Latin; World; Electronic; Dance; House
|Mano Vill Publishing
|Carly Simon
|Howl
|Pop; Rock; Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|C'EST Music
|SOJA
|Highway
|Reggae; Roots; Rock
|ATO
|Alex Izenberg
|Old Gold
|Rock; Indie; Folk
|Mexican Summer
|Artificial Go
|Triple Ones
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Carpark Records
|Artificial Go
|Jane Ate the Apple Seed
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Carpark Records
|Blums
|Cashout
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Take Care Records
|Blums
|Sinking/Soaring
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Take Care Records
|Dottie Andersson
|Marlow First
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|Royal Mountain
|Eilen Jewell
|Soul Kitchen
|Rock; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; Roots; Blues; Country
|Signature Sounds
|Fourth Chapter
|In the Rain
|Rock; Garage; Psychedelic; Lo-Fi
|Anthology Recordings
|ggwendolyn
|Superstar Syndrome
|Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|ggwendolyn
|hey nothing
|Arteries
|Rock; Indie; Folk; Emo
|Music Soup / Interscope
|IAN SWEET
|Criminal Kissing
|Rock; Indie; Pop
|Polyvinyl
|Interpol
|See Out Loud
|Rock; Alternative
|Interpol / Partisan
|Interpol
|This Mirror Weighs a Ton
|Rock; Alternative
|Interpol / Partisan
|Jack Larkin
|Cellini's Halo
|Rock; Indie
|Tune X Recording Company
|Jack White
|Dollar Bill
|Rock; Alternative; Garage; Blues
|Jack White / Third Man
|JJerome87
|[EXPLICIT] Mr. Alligator (feat. alt-J)
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|Virgin
|JJerome87
|Mr. Alligator (feat. alt-J) [Radio Edit]
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|Virgin
|JJerome87
|Track and Field (feat. alt-J)
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|Virgin
|JJerome87
|Track and Field (feat. alt-J) [Radio Edit]
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|Virgin
|The Linda Lindas
|Burning Out
|Rock; Alternative
|Reprise
|mary in the junkyard
|Mouse
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|AMF Records
|Planette Automatic
|Dance Around
|Rock; Indie
|Bad Catt / Mint 400
|Radio Free Alice
|Lunch Money
|Rock; Indie
|Radio Free Alice / Atlantic
|Roger Taylor
|Come on Summer (Its Party Time)
|Rock; Pop
|Nightjar Productions
|Roger Taylor
|Come on Summer (Its Party Time) [Radio Edit]
|Rock; Pop
|Nightjar Productions
|Role Model
|High Hopes 3000
|Rock; Indie
|Interscope
|she's green
|close your eyes
|Rock; Indie
|Photo Finish Records
|Slow Pulp
|Better Man [CLEAN]
|Rock; Indie
|Anti-
|Starcleaner Reunion
|Weather Instrument
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|Take Care Records
|Sylvan Esso
|Hot Slob [CLEAN]
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Psychic Hotline
|Tasha
|Quick!
|Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Bayonet Records
|THAO
|Fossils
|Rock; Indie
|Kill Rock Stars
|Wishy
|Lovesick
|Rock; Alternative
|Winspear
|Mitski
|Fireproof
|Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Indie
|Dead Oceans
|Mitski
|I’m a Fool to Want You
|Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Indie
|Dead Oceans
|Kendra Morris
|If I Called You (Stripped Version)
|Soul; Singer/Songwriter
|Colemine
|Nick Hakim
|I Can See
|Soul; Psychedelic; Alternative/Indie
|Earseed
|Nick Hakim
|Real Here Now
|Soul; Psychedelic; Alternative/Indie
|Earseed
|Nick Hakim
|Water
|Soul; Psychedelic; Alternative/Indie
|Earseed
|Oliver James & The Gripsweats
|1-2-2003
|Soul; Gospel; R&B
|Colemine
|Oliver James & The Gripsweats
|Nothing Is Forever
|Soul; Gospel; R&B
|Colemine
|DIGITAL ALBUMS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Chris O'Leary
|Blue Collar
|Blues; Rock; Country
|Alligator
|Andrew Sa
|American Rough
|Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|Bloodshot Records
|Clayton Nile Young
|Eddy
|Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|Cloverdale
|Eli & Fur
|Dreams At Dust Pt. II
|Electronic; Dance; House
|[PIAS] Electronique
|A Different Thread
|Over Again
|Folk; Country; Americana
|A Different Thread
|Adam Brodsky
|American Epitaph
|Folk; Alternative
|Permanent Records
|Benny Bleu
|When I Am a Fossil Wavs
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Roots
|Benjamin Daniel Haravitch
|Jenny Gillespie Mason
|In the Safety of the Light
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Native Cat Recordings
|Montoya
|Tayta
|Latin; Electronic
|ZZK
|Alice Cohen
|Cardboard Mermaids
|Rock; Indie
|Dinosaur City
|Duane Betts
|Isle of Hope
|Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Blues; Americana
|Sun
|Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds
|Mutiny After Midnight
|Rock; Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|High Top Mountain Records
|Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
|Mission of Mercy
|Rock; Americana
|Soundly
|Twin Peaks
|Down in Heaven (10th Anniversary Edition)
|Rock; Indie
|Grand Jury Music
|Annie Gallup
|Nightclothes
|Singer/Songwriter; Folk
|Gallway Bay Music
|Izzy Oram Brown
|What I Want
|Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Pop; Folk
|Izzy Oram Brown
|PHYSICAL CDS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Steep Canyon Rangers
|Next Act
|Bluegrass, Americana
|Yep Roc
|Renee Fleming with Bela Fleck
|The Fiddle and the Drum
|Bluegrass, Americana, Jazz
|Renee Fleming / Thirty Tigers
|Harrell Young Rell Davenport
|Young Rell
|Blues
|Little Village
|Sam Morrow
|Southern Boogie
|Blues, Country, Rock, Americana, Roots
|Blue Elan
|John Primer and Friends
|Tribute To Theresa's Lounge
|Blues, Soul
|Blues House
|Taj Mahal Phantom Blues Band
|Time
|Blues, Soul, Americana, Reggae, Folk, Country
|Resonatin' / Thirty Tigers
|Emily Nenni
|Movin' Shoes
|Country, Americana
|New West
|Michaela Anne
|These Are The Days
|Country, Americana
|Georgia June
|Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen
|They Call Us The Lucky Ones
|Country, Americana
|Bingham Recording /Thirty Tigers
|Needtobreathe
|The Long Surrender
|Country, Americana, Rock, Singer/Songwriter
|Drive All Night
|Caleb Caudle
|Heavy Thrill
|Country, Americana, Singer/Songwriter
|Soundly
|Joshua Ray Walker
|Ain't Dead Yet
|Country, Americana, Singer/Songwriter
|East Dallas / Thirty Tigers
|Sweet Meg
|Massive Negroni
|Country, Jazz, Folk, Americana
|Sweet Megg
|Kacey Musgraves
|Middle of Nowhere
|Country, Pop
|Lost Highway
|Blackberry smoke
|The Best Of, Vol. 1
|Country, Rock, Americana
|3 Legged
|Drivin n Cryin
|Crushing Flowers
|Country, Rock, Americana, Singer/Songwriter
|Drivin N Cryin
|Johnny Blue Skies
|Mutiny After Midnight
|Country, Rock, Americana, Singer/Songwriter
|A High Stop / Atlantic
|Grey DeLisle & Les Greene
|Grey & Greene
|Country, Soul, Americana
|Hummingbird
|Fcukers
|:O
|Electronic, Alternative
|Ninja Tune
|Sook-Yin Lee
|72RHR
|Electronic, Alternative, Experimental
|Hand Drawn Dracula
|Ismay
|Half Truth
|Folk, Americana, Indie
|Fossil
|Sam Heart
|A Little More
|Folk, Americana, Rock, Soul
|Sam Heart
|Amy Grant
|The Me That Remains
|Folk, Rock, Country, Pop, Singer/Songwriter
|AG Productions / Thirty Tigers
|Alela Diane
|Who's Keeping Time?
|Folk, Singer/Songwriter
|Fluff & Gracy
|Bedouine
|Neon Summer Skin
|Folk, Singer/Songwriter
|Bedouine Music / Thirty Tigers
|Flea
|Honora
|Jazz, Alternative
|Nonesuch
|Adrian Younge
|Younge
|Jazz, Hip-Hop, Soul
|Linear Labs
|American Football
|LP4
|Rock, Alternative, Emo
|Polyvinyl
|Villagerrr
|Carousel
|Rock, Indie
|Winspear
|Telehealth
|Green World Image
|Rock, Indie, Alternative, Electronic, Punk
|Sub Pop
|The Bug Club
|Every Single Muscle
|Rock, Indie, Punk
|Sub Pop
|Brother Wallace
|Electric Love
|Soul, Rock
|ATO