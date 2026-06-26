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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: June 15, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published June 15, 2026 at 12:10 PM MDT

DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
FAUZIAWithout MeAlternative/IndieMexican Summer
Lau RoConclusãoAlternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Latin; ExperimentalMexican Summer
Lau RoSimplesmenteAlternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Latin; ExperimentalMexican Summer
LockimaraTastes LikeAlternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; Rockplay dead
L'rainsoulless cycleAlternative/Indie; Rock; Experimental; PsychedelicMexican Summer
Sofie RoyerSesquicentennialAlternative/Indie; Electronic; PopStones Throw
Ken & Brad KolodnerHand's CoveBluegrass; Americana; FolkKen & Brad Kolodner
Keb' Mo'Fussing and FightingBlues; Soul; AmericanaConcord
American AquariumHistory Repeats ItselfCountry; Rock; AlternativeThirty Tigers
Dylan GossettHoneysuckleCountry; AmericanaBig Loud Texas
Jamestown RevivalJuniper and GinCountry; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; RockJamestown Revival / Thirty Tigers
Tracey NelsonThe CanCountry; Blues; Roots; Americana; RockPerennial / K Records
Alexis Taylor & Mike SimonettiI See a DarknessElectronic; Indie; DanceSmugglers Way
Alexis Taylor & Mike SimonettiPerfect KissElectronic; Indie; DanceSmugglers Way
BonoboMe and YouElectronic; Dance; HouseNinja Tune
BonoboMe and You (Radio Edit)Electronic; Dance; HouseNinja Tune
CarlitaManhattan (feat. SOFI TUKKER)ElectronicNinja Tune
DHALI x dagiIbiza, Circoloco (Extended Mix)Electronic; Dance; HouseMD Music
DHALI x dagiIbiza, Circoloco (Radio Edit)Electronic; Dance; HouseMD Music
dublonI Want Your Love (feat. Kaesu, table, & TeuTeu)Electronic; Dance; Jazz; HouseTechincolour
EartheaterCrown JewelElectronic; Experimental; Psychedelic; Industrial; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/IndieChemical X
GENER8IONSTORM IElectronic; Rock; Experimental; Pop; IndustrialIconoclast Music
GENER8IONSTORM II [CLEAN]Electronic; Rock; Experimental; Pop; IndustrialIconoclast Music
GENER8ION[EXPLICIT] STORM IIElectronic; Rock; Experimental; Pop; IndustrialIconoclast Music
LA PriestInto the SkyElectronic; Pop; Psychedelic; RockDomino Recording Co Ltd
Nico De Andrea, Austin Millz, Public EnemyBring The Noise 2026Electronic; House; Dance; Hip-HopDef Jam / UMG
Nico De Andrea, Austin Millz, Public EnemyBring The Noise 2026 (Afro Version)Electronic; House; Dance; Hip-HopDef Jam / UMG
niminoTake My SpaceElectronic; Dance; HouseCounter
Nina SimoneThat's All I Ask (HAAi Remix) [Radio Edit]Electronic; Dance; House; JazzVerve / UMG
Nina SimoneThat's All I Ask (HAAi Remix) [Extended Edit]Electronic; Dance; House; JazzVerve / UMG
obliLoving YouElectronic; Dance; House; IndieAnjunachill
OvermonoEven Angels Ghost (feat. Kindora)Electronic; Dance; House; TechnoXL Recordings
Alicia WittThank You (feat. John Paul White)Folk; Singer/SongwriterAlicia Witt / Thirty Tigers
Alicia WittThank You (feat. John Paul White) [Radio Edit]Folk; Singer/SongwriterAlicia Witt / Thirty Tigers
Angus & Julia StoneKaraoke BarFolk; Indie; Pop; RockAngus & Julia Stone / Virgin
Creekbed Carter HoganBurnFolk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterCarter Hogan
Creekbed Carter HoganCutbank of ClevesFolk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterCarter Hogan
Elanor MossSarah Waiting In The CarFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterChemical X
LambchopStellaFolk; AlternativeMerge Records
PalmyraCheap BeerFolk; Rock; Americana; IndieOh Boy Records
Tom OdellCan Old Lovers Just Be Friends (feat. The Lumineers)Folk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterVirgin
True Mountain LaurelAngel So Bad [CLEAN]Folk; IndieBirthday Cake
Way DynamicMiffed ItFolk; Singer/Songwriter; RockSpoilsport Records
Bionic FunkKeep on Pullin' (Part 1)Funk; Jazz; DiscoAnthology Recordings
Bionic FunkKeep on Pullin' (Part 2)Funk; Jazz; DiscoAnthology Recordings
Demrick & Scoop DevilleSouthern California (feat. Xzibit) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapIneffable
Demrick & Scoop DevilleSouthern California (feat. Xzibit) [CLEAN] (Mixshow Edit)Hip-Hop; RapIneffable
J.LatelyBad on My Own (feat. Travis Thompson)Hip-Hop; RapIneffable Records; The Unusual Suspects Company
J.LatelyBad on My Own (feat. Travis Thompson) [Mixshow Edit]Hip-Hop; RapIneffable Records; The Unusual Suspects Company
Mouse PowellLight as a FeatherHip-Hop; Rock; PopIneffable
Us3Cool Cat (feat. Akil Dasan)Hip-Hop; Jazz; R&B; Rap; FunkUs3
Delvon Lamarr Organ TrioIf I CouldJazz; Soul; Funk; R&BColemine
John Caroll KirbyValentinoJazz; New Age; InstrumentalStones Throw
Marc BeneventoBig TopJazz; Instrumental; Rock; Psychedelic; ExperimentalBig Crown
OkonskiAxes (feat. Rachel Kitchlew)Jazz; Soul; InstrumentalColemine
OkonskiFlying (feat. Cochemea)Jazz; Soul; InstrumentalColemine
OkonskiEasyJazz; Soul; InstrumentalColemine
EljuriBrisa Del Mar (Montoya Remix)Latin; World; Electronic; Dance; HouseMano Vill Publishing
Carly SimonHowlPop; Rock; Folk; Singer/SongwriterC'EST Music
SOJAHighwayReggae; Roots; RockATO
Alex IzenbergOld GoldRock; Indie; FolkMexican Summer
Artificial GoTriple OnesRock; Alternative; IndieCarpark Records
Artificial GoJane Ate the Apple SeedRock; Alternative; IndieCarpark Records
BlumsCashoutRock; Alternative/IndieTake Care Records
BlumsSinking/SoaringRock; Alternative/IndieTake Care Records
Dottie AnderssonMarlow FirstRock; Alternative/Indie; PopRoyal Mountain
Eilen JewellSoul KitchenRock; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; Roots; Blues; CountrySignature Sounds
Fourth ChapterIn the RainRock; Garage; Psychedelic; Lo-FiAnthology Recordings
ggwendolynSuperstar SyndromeRock; Indie; Singer/Songwriterggwendolyn
hey nothingArteriesRock; Indie; Folk; EmoMusic Soup / Interscope
IAN SWEETCriminal KissingRock; Indie; PopPolyvinyl
InterpolSee Out LoudRock; AlternativeInterpol / Partisan
InterpolThis Mirror Weighs a TonRock; AlternativeInterpol / Partisan
Jack LarkinCellini's HaloRock; IndieTune X Recording Company
Jack WhiteDollar BillRock; Alternative; Garage; BluesJack White / Third Man
JJerome87[EXPLICIT] Mr. Alligator (feat. alt-J)Rock; Alternative/Indie; PopVirgin
JJerome87Mr. Alligator (feat. alt-J) [Radio Edit]Rock; Alternative/Indie; PopVirgin
JJerome87Track and Field (feat. alt-J)Rock; Alternative/Indie; PopVirgin
JJerome87Track and Field (feat. alt-J) [Radio Edit]Rock; Alternative/Indie; PopVirgin
The Linda LindasBurning OutRock; AlternativeReprise
mary in the junkyardMouseRock; Alternative; IndieAMF Records
Planette AutomaticDance AroundRock; IndieBad Catt / Mint 400
Radio Free AliceLunch MoneyRock; IndieRadio Free Alice / Atlantic
Roger TaylorCome on Summer (Its Party Time)Rock; PopNightjar Productions
Roger TaylorCome on Summer (Its Party Time) [Radio Edit]Rock; PopNightjar Productions
Role ModelHigh Hopes 3000Rock; IndieInterscope
she's greenclose your eyesRock; IndiePhoto Finish Records
Slow PulpBetter Man [CLEAN]Rock; IndieAnti-
Starcleaner ReunionWeather InstrumentRock; Alternative/Indie; PopTake Care Records
Sylvan EssoHot Slob [CLEAN]Rock; Alternative; IndiePsychic Hotline
TashaQuick!Rock; Indie; Singer/SongwriterBayonet Records
THAOFossilsRock; IndieKill Rock Stars
WishyLovesickRock; AlternativeWinspear
MitskiFireproofSinger/Songwriter; Rock; IndieDead Oceans
MitskiI’m a Fool to Want YouSinger/Songwriter; Rock; IndieDead Oceans
Kendra MorrisIf I Called You (Stripped Version)Soul; Singer/SongwriterColemine
Nick HakimI Can SeeSoul; Psychedelic; Alternative/IndieEarseed
Nick HakimReal Here NowSoul; Psychedelic; Alternative/IndieEarseed
Nick HakimWaterSoul; Psychedelic; Alternative/IndieEarseed
Oliver James & The Gripsweats1-2-2003Soul; Gospel; R&BColemine
Oliver James & The GripsweatsNothing Is ForeverSoul; Gospel; R&BColemine
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Chris O'LearyBlue CollarBlues; Rock; CountryAlligator
Andrew SaAmerican RoughCountry; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaBloodshot Records
Clayton Nile YoungEddyCountry; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaCloverdale
Eli & FurDreams At Dust Pt. IIElectronic; Dance; House[PIAS] Electronique
A Different ThreadOver AgainFolk; Country; AmericanaA Different Thread
Adam BrodskyAmerican EpitaphFolk; AlternativePermanent Records
Benny BleuWhen I Am a Fossil WavsFolk; Singer/Songwriter; RootsBenjamin Daniel Haravitch
Jenny Gillespie MasonIn the Safety of the LightFolk; Singer/SongwriterNative Cat Recordings
MontoyaTaytaLatin; ElectronicZZK
Alice CohenCardboard MermaidsRock; IndieDinosaur City
Duane BettsIsle of HopeRock; Singer/Songwriter; Blues; AmericanaSun
Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark CloudsMutiny After MidnightRock; Country; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaHigh Top Mountain Records
Mike Campbell & The Dirty KnobsMission of MercyRock; AmericanaSoundly
Twin PeaksDown in Heaven (10th Anniversary Edition)Rock; IndieGrand Jury Music
Annie GallupNightclothesSinger/Songwriter; FolkGallway Bay Music
Izzy Oram BrownWhat I WantSinger/Songwriter; Rock; Pop; FolkIzzy Oram Brown
PHYSICAL CDS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Steep Canyon RangersNext ActBluegrass, AmericanaYep Roc
Renee Fleming with Bela FleckThe Fiddle and the DrumBluegrass, Americana, JazzRenee Fleming / Thirty Tigers
Harrell Young Rell DavenportYoung RellBluesLittle Village
Sam MorrowSouthern BoogieBlues, Country, Rock, Americana, RootsBlue Elan
John Primer and FriendsTribute To Theresa's LoungeBlues, SoulBlues House
Taj Mahal Phantom Blues BandTimeBlues, Soul, Americana, Reggae, Folk, CountryResonatin' / Thirty Tigers
Emily NenniMovin' ShoesCountry, AmericanaNew West
Michaela AnneThese Are The DaysCountry, AmericanaGeorgia June
Ryan Bingham and the Texas GentlemenThey Call Us The Lucky OnesCountry, AmericanaBingham Recording /Thirty Tigers
NeedtobreatheThe Long SurrenderCountry, Americana, Rock, Singer/SongwriterDrive All Night
Caleb CaudleHeavy ThrillCountry, Americana, Singer/SongwriterSoundly
Joshua Ray WalkerAin't Dead YetCountry, Americana, Singer/SongwriterEast Dallas / Thirty Tigers
Sweet MegMassive NegroniCountry, Jazz, Folk, AmericanaSweet Megg
Kacey MusgravesMiddle of NowhereCountry, PopLost Highway
Blackberry smokeThe Best Of, Vol. 1Country, Rock, Americana3 Legged
Drivin n CryinCrushing FlowersCountry, Rock, Americana, Singer/SongwriterDrivin N Cryin
Johnny Blue SkiesMutiny After MidnightCountry, Rock, Americana, Singer/SongwriterA High Stop / Atlantic
Grey DeLisle & Les GreeneGrey & GreeneCountry, Soul, AmericanaHummingbird
Fcukers:OElectronic, AlternativeNinja Tune
Sook-Yin Lee72RHRElectronic, Alternative, ExperimentalHand Drawn Dracula
IsmayHalf TruthFolk, Americana, IndieFossil
Sam HeartA Little MoreFolk, Americana, Rock, SoulSam Heart
Amy GrantThe Me That RemainsFolk, Rock, Country, Pop, Singer/SongwriterAG Productions / Thirty Tigers
Alela DianeWho's Keeping Time?Folk, Singer/SongwriterFluff & Gracy
BedouineNeon Summer SkinFolk, Singer/SongwriterBedouine Music / Thirty Tigers
FleaHonoraJazz, AlternativeNonesuch
Adrian YoungeYoungeJazz, Hip-Hop, SoulLinear Labs
American FootballLP4Rock, Alternative, EmoPolyvinyl
VillagerrrCarouselRock, IndieWinspear
TelehealthGreen World ImageRock, Indie, Alternative, Electronic, PunkSub Pop
The Bug ClubEvery Single MuscleRock, Indie, PunkSub Pop
Brother WallaceElectric LoveSoul, RockATO
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
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