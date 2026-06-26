New Releases: June 15, 2026

DIGITAL SINGLES

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

FAUZIA Without Me Alternative/Indie Mexican Summer

Lau Ro Conclusão Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Latin; Experimental Mexican Summer

Lau Ro Simplesmente Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Latin; Experimental Mexican Summer

Lockimara Tastes Like Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; Rock play dead

L'rain soulless cycle Alternative/Indie; Rock; Experimental; Psychedelic Mexican Summer

Sofie Royer Sesquicentennial Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Pop Stones Throw

Ken & Brad Kolodner Hand's Cove Bluegrass; Americana; Folk Ken & Brad Kolodner

Keb' Mo' Fussing and Fighting Blues; Soul; Americana Concord

American Aquarium History Repeats Itself Country; Rock; Alternative Thirty Tigers

Dylan Gossett Honeysuckle Country; Americana Big Loud Texas

Jamestown Revival Juniper and Gin Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; Rock Jamestown Revival / Thirty Tigers

Tracey Nelson The Can Country; Blues; Roots; Americana; Rock Perennial / K Records

Alexis Taylor & Mike Simonetti I See a Darkness Electronic; Indie; Dance Smugglers Way

Alexis Taylor & Mike Simonetti Perfect Kiss Electronic; Indie; Dance Smugglers Way

Bonobo Me and You Electronic; Dance; House Ninja Tune

Bonobo Me and You (Radio Edit) Electronic; Dance; House Ninja Tune

Carlita Manhattan (feat. SOFI TUKKER) Electronic Ninja Tune

DHALI x dagi Ibiza, Circoloco (Extended Mix) Electronic; Dance; House MD Music

DHALI x dagi Ibiza, Circoloco (Radio Edit) Electronic; Dance; House MD Music

dublon I Want Your Love (feat. Kaesu, table, & TeuTeu) Electronic; Dance; Jazz; House Techincolour

Eartheater Crown Jewel Electronic; Experimental; Psychedelic; Industrial; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie Chemical X

GENER8ION STORM I Electronic; Rock; Experimental; Pop; Industrial Iconoclast Music

GENER8ION STORM II [CLEAN] Electronic; Rock; Experimental; Pop; Industrial Iconoclast Music

GENER8ION [EXPLICIT] STORM II Electronic; Rock; Experimental; Pop; Industrial Iconoclast Music

LA Priest Into the Sky Electronic; Pop; Psychedelic; Rock Domino Recording Co Ltd

Nico De Andrea, Austin Millz, Public Enemy Bring The Noise 2026 Electronic; House; Dance; Hip-Hop Def Jam / UMG

Nico De Andrea, Austin Millz, Public Enemy Bring The Noise 2026 (Afro Version) Electronic; House; Dance; Hip-Hop Def Jam / UMG

nimino Take My Space Electronic; Dance; House Counter

Nina Simone That's All I Ask (HAAi Remix) [Radio Edit] Electronic; Dance; House; Jazz Verve / UMG

Nina Simone That's All I Ask (HAAi Remix) [Extended Edit] Electronic; Dance; House; Jazz Verve / UMG

obli Loving You Electronic; Dance; House; Indie Anjunachill

Overmono Even Angels Ghost (feat. Kindora) Electronic; Dance; House; Techno XL Recordings

Alicia Witt Thank You (feat. John Paul White) Folk; Singer/Songwriter Alicia Witt / Thirty Tigers

Alicia Witt Thank You (feat. John Paul White) [Radio Edit] Folk; Singer/Songwriter Alicia Witt / Thirty Tigers

Angus & Julia Stone Karaoke Bar Folk; Indie; Pop; Rock Angus & Julia Stone / Virgin

Creekbed Carter Hogan Burn Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Carter Hogan

Creekbed Carter Hogan Cutbank of Cleves Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Carter Hogan

Elanor Moss Sarah Waiting In The Car Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Chemical X

Lambchop Stella Folk; Alternative Merge Records

Palmyra Cheap Beer Folk; Rock; Americana; Indie Oh Boy Records

Tom Odell Can Old Lovers Just Be Friends (feat. The Lumineers) Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Virgin

True Mountain Laurel Angel So Bad [CLEAN] Folk; Indie Birthday Cake

Way Dynamic Miffed It Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Rock Spoilsport Records

Bionic Funk Keep on Pullin' (Part 1) Funk; Jazz; Disco Anthology Recordings

Bionic Funk Keep on Pullin' (Part 2) Funk; Jazz; Disco Anthology Recordings

Demrick & Scoop Deville Southern California (feat. Xzibit) [CLEAN] Hip-Hop; Rap Ineffable

Demrick & Scoop Deville Southern California (feat. Xzibit) [CLEAN] (Mixshow Edit) Hip-Hop; Rap Ineffable

J.Lately Bad on My Own (feat. Travis Thompson) Hip-Hop; Rap Ineffable Records; The Unusual Suspects Company

J.Lately Bad on My Own (feat. Travis Thompson) [Mixshow Edit] Hip-Hop; Rap Ineffable Records; The Unusual Suspects Company

Mouse Powell Light as a Feather Hip-Hop; Rock; Pop Ineffable

Us3 Cool Cat (feat. Akil Dasan) Hip-Hop; Jazz; R&B; Rap; Funk Us3

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio If I Could Jazz; Soul; Funk; R&B Colemine

John Caroll Kirby Valentino Jazz; New Age; Instrumental Stones Throw

Marc Benevento Big Top Jazz; Instrumental; Rock; Psychedelic; Experimental Big Crown

Okonski Axes (feat. Rachel Kitchlew) Jazz; Soul; Instrumental Colemine

Okonski Flying (feat. Cochemea) Jazz; Soul; Instrumental Colemine

Okonski Easy Jazz; Soul; Instrumental Colemine

Eljuri Brisa Del Mar (Montoya Remix) Latin; World; Electronic; Dance; House Mano Vill Publishing

Carly Simon Howl Pop; Rock; Folk; Singer/Songwriter C'EST Music

SOJA Highway Reggae; Roots; Rock ATO

Alex Izenberg Old Gold Rock; Indie; Folk Mexican Summer

Artificial Go Triple Ones Rock; Alternative; Indie Carpark Records

Artificial Go Jane Ate the Apple Seed Rock; Alternative; Indie Carpark Records

Blums Cashout Rock; Alternative/Indie Take Care Records

Blums Sinking/Soaring Rock; Alternative/Indie Take Care Records

Dottie Andersson Marlow First Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop Royal Mountain

Eilen Jewell Soul Kitchen Rock; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; Roots; Blues; Country Signature Sounds

Fourth Chapter In the Rain Rock; Garage; Psychedelic; Lo-Fi Anthology Recordings

ggwendolyn Superstar Syndrome Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter ggwendolyn

hey nothing Arteries Rock; Indie; Folk; Emo Music Soup / Interscope

IAN SWEET Criminal Kissing Rock; Indie; Pop Polyvinyl

Interpol See Out Loud Rock; Alternative Interpol / Partisan

Interpol This Mirror Weighs a Ton Rock; Alternative Interpol / Partisan

Jack Larkin Cellini's Halo Rock; Indie Tune X Recording Company

Jack White Dollar Bill Rock; Alternative; Garage; Blues Jack White / Third Man

JJerome87 [EXPLICIT] Mr. Alligator (feat. alt-J) Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop Virgin

JJerome87 Mr. Alligator (feat. alt-J) [Radio Edit] Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop Virgin

JJerome87 Track and Field (feat. alt-J) Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop Virgin

JJerome87 Track and Field (feat. alt-J) [Radio Edit] Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop Virgin

The Linda Lindas Burning Out Rock; Alternative Reprise

mary in the junkyard Mouse Rock; Alternative; Indie AMF Records

Planette Automatic Dance Around Rock; Indie Bad Catt / Mint 400

Radio Free Alice Lunch Money Rock; Indie Radio Free Alice / Atlantic

Roger Taylor Come on Summer (Its Party Time) Rock; Pop Nightjar Productions

Roger Taylor Come on Summer (Its Party Time) [Radio Edit] Rock; Pop Nightjar Productions

Role Model High Hopes 3000 Rock; Indie Interscope

she's green close your eyes Rock; Indie Photo Finish Records

Slow Pulp Better Man [CLEAN] Rock; Indie Anti-

Starcleaner Reunion Weather Instrument Rock; Alternative/Indie; Pop Take Care Records

Sylvan Esso Hot Slob [CLEAN] Rock; Alternative; Indie Psychic Hotline

Tasha Quick! Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Bayonet Records

THAO Fossils Rock; Indie Kill Rock Stars

Wishy Lovesick Rock; Alternative Winspear

Mitski Fireproof Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Indie Dead Oceans

Mitski I’m a Fool to Want You Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Indie Dead Oceans

Kendra Morris If I Called You (Stripped Version) Soul; Singer/Songwriter Colemine

Nick Hakim I Can See Soul; Psychedelic; Alternative/Indie Earseed

Nick Hakim Real Here Now Soul; Psychedelic; Alternative/Indie Earseed

Nick Hakim Water Soul; Psychedelic; Alternative/Indie Earseed

Oliver James & The Gripsweats 1-2-2003 Soul; Gospel; R&B Colemine