New Releases: June 22, 2026

DIGITAL SINGLES

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Magi Merlin pixxxie [CLEAN] Alternative/Indie; R&B Magi Merlin / ONErpm

Q hey there (i have a compulsive complex) Alternative/Indie; R&B Columbia

Allison Russell Black Lavender (feat. Brittney Spencer) Americana; Folk; Roots; Soul Fantasy / Concord

Mumford & Sons Here (feat. Sierra Ferrell) Americana; Folk; Rock; Country Glassnote

Bent Mountain Tennessee Banjo Man (feat. Quigg Lawrence, Jason Davis & Junior Sisk) Bluegrass; Americana; Country High Lonesome

Big Benny Bailey Ain't No Getting Rid Of Me Yet Bluegrass; Folk; Country; Americana BBB / Thirty Tigers

Donna Hughes The Grass Ain't Greener Bluegrass Donna Hughes

Greg Blake Victim Of The Game Bluegrass; Americana Turnberry

Larry Keel Butt Dial Bluegrass; Americana Larry Keel

Mountain Grass Unit Appalachian Smoke Bluegrass; Americana Dualtone

Mountain Grass Unit Forest Mississippi Bluegrass; Americana Dualtone

Mountain Grass Unit Window for a Friend Bluegrass; Americana Dualtone

Retro 78 Tall Dark Stranger Bluegrass; Folk; Americana Retro 78 Bleugrass

Jon Batiste Gospel Andante Classical; Fusion Decca / Verve

Danny Joines Lonesome Sound of a Fiddle (feat. Sandy Shortridge) Country; Americana Independent

Jason Scott & High Heat Highway Robbery Country Leo33

Trevor M Keith Don't Say My Name Country Antagonist / Many Hats

Waylon Jennings Diamonds (Radio Edit) Country Son of Jessi / Thirty Tigers

Kelela outta time (feat. A.K. Paul) [CLEAN] Electronic; Alternative/Indie; R&B Warp Records

Tangerine Dream Happy Ending Electronic; Alternative Invisible Hands

Tangerine Dream Los Santos City Map Electronic; Alternative Invisible Hands

Tangerine Dream Love on a Real Train (2026) Electronic; Alternative Invisible Hands

Bella White Stuff Folk; Country; Americana Rounder / Concord

Houndmouth Tiger Blood Folk; Rock; Americana Dualtone

Jude Brothers Treat Me Like a Tree & Love Me for My Crookedness Folk; Americana Gar Hole

Katie Pruitt Blackout (feat. Nolan Taylor) Folk; Singer/Songwriter Rounder / Concord

Meg Lui Gone Girl Folk; Singer/Songwriter Asthmatic Kitty

Pearla You Didn't Do Anything Wrong, You Just Broke My Heart Folk; Singer/Songwriter Pearla

Shannon Lay Horizons Folk; Indie; Rock Shannon Lay / Many Hats

Two Runner Strawberry Rhinestone Folk; Americana Gar Hole

Two Runner Burnout Folk; Americana Gar Hole

Two Runner Late Dinner Folk; Americana Gar Hole

The Allergies All The Time Hip-Hop; Funk; Soul Jalapeno Ltd

The Allergies Dig It Up (feat. Andy Cooper & BlabberMouf) Hip-Hop; Funk; Soul Jalapeno Ltd

The Allergies This Feeling Hip-Hop; Funk; Soul Jalapeno Ltd

Chuck Strangers G Pack [CLEAN] Hip-Hop Lex

DJ Shadow Nobody Speak Part 2 (feat. Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry & TiaCorine) [CLEAN] Hip-Hop Mass Appeal

Erick The Architect No Doubt (I'm In Love) [CLEAN] Hip-Hop; Rap; Electronic Mass Appeal

Mic King Hallelujah (feat. Rakim) [CLEAN] Hip-Hop; Rap Firm Language

Saul Williams Conspiracy (feat. Moor Mother & Gonjasufi) [Radio Edit] Hip-Hop; Alternative; Spoken Word Big Dada

Ezra Collective Only Love (feat. Pa Salieu) Jazz; Afrobeat; Soul; Hip-Hop Partisan

Joyce e Tutty Moreno Is This Love Jazz; Soul; World Jazz Is Dead

Lido Pimienta Talento Latin; Alternative/Indie Anti-

Orquesta Akokán No Me Voy (feat. Carolina Oliveros) Latin; World Daptone

Rodrigo y Gabriela Monster Latin; Rock; Metal ATO

Dead Horse Beats 28, If R&B; Electronic Bastard Jazz

The Della Kit Falling Stars R&B; Jazz; Hip-Hop Birthday Cake

Steve Lacy the feeling [CLEAN] R&B; Alternative/Indie; Rock RCA / L-M

abracadabra face card Rock; Alternative/Indie Melodic

Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis Joplin Summertime (Take 1) Rock; Psychedelic; Pop Unknown Publisher

BODEGA All Inside Aquarium (Radio Edit) Rock; Indie; Alternative Chrysalis

Eels Cap In Hand Rock; Indie; Alternative [PIAS]

Elephant Stone Everything Evil Rock; Alternative; Psychedelic Elephants on Parade

Elephant Stone Fascists Killed Yer Rock'N'Roll Rock; Alternative; Psychedelic Elephants on Parade

Emily Jeanne Brown Sea Song Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Sunken Living Room

Julia Jacklin Get Away From Me (I Think I'll Love You Soon) Rock; Indie 4AD

Lily Seabird Election Day (Radio Edit) Rock; Alternative; Indie Lame-O

MEMORIALS Just A Moon (feat. Bill Fay) Rock; Alternative; Psychedelic; Indie Dead Oceans

OH HE DEAD More Than I Needed Rock; Funk; Soul Wally Baba

Sera Cahoone Pulling Up Roots Rock; Indie; Americana Sub Pop

Weezer Might As Well Be Strangers (feat. Wednesday) Rock; Alternative Warner / Weezer

Jensen McRae Just Like You Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Pop Dead Oceans

Adrian Younge Feel the High Life Soul; World; Psychedelic; Jazz Linear Labs / Sony

Baby Rose Let Me Go Soul; R&B; Alternative Secretly Canadian

Danielle Ponder Power (feat. Reenah Golden) Soul; R&B; Alternative/Indie Dead Oceans

Dylan Chambers I'm Already There Soul; Pop; Funk Dylan Chambers

Thee Sinseers Let's Fall In Love (Again) [feat. Joey Quiñones] Soul; R&B Colemine