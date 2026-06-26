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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: June 22, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:13 PM MDT

DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Magi Merlinpixxxie [CLEAN]Alternative/Indie; R&BMagi Merlin / ONErpm
Qhey there (i have a compulsive complex)Alternative/Indie; R&BColumbia
Allison RussellBlack Lavender (feat. Brittney Spencer)Americana; Folk; Roots; SoulFantasy / Concord
Mumford & SonsHere (feat. Sierra Ferrell)Americana; Folk; Rock; CountryGlassnote
Bent MountainTennessee Banjo Man (feat. Quigg Lawrence, Jason Davis & Junior Sisk)Bluegrass; Americana; CountryHigh Lonesome
Big Benny BaileyAin't No Getting Rid Of Me YetBluegrass; Folk; Country; AmericanaBBB / Thirty Tigers
Donna HughesThe Grass Ain't GreenerBluegrassDonna Hughes
Greg BlakeVictim Of The GameBluegrass; AmericanaTurnberry
Larry KeelButt DialBluegrass; AmericanaLarry Keel
Mountain Grass UnitAppalachian SmokeBluegrass; AmericanaDualtone
Mountain Grass UnitForest MississippiBluegrass; AmericanaDualtone
Mountain Grass UnitWindow for a FriendBluegrass; AmericanaDualtone
Retro 78Tall Dark StrangerBluegrass; Folk; AmericanaRetro 78 Bleugrass
Jon BatisteGospel AndanteClassical; FusionDecca / Verve
Danny JoinesLonesome Sound of a Fiddle (feat. Sandy Shortridge)Country; AmericanaIndependent
Jason Scott & High HeatHighway RobberyCountryLeo33
Trevor M KeithDon't Say My NameCountryAntagonist / Many Hats
Waylon JenningsDiamonds (Radio Edit)CountrySon of Jessi / Thirty Tigers
Kelelaoutta time (feat. A.K. Paul) [CLEAN]Electronic; Alternative/Indie; R&BWarp Records
Tangerine DreamHappy EndingElectronic; AlternativeInvisible Hands
Tangerine DreamLos Santos City MapElectronic; AlternativeInvisible Hands
Tangerine DreamLove on a Real Train (2026)Electronic; AlternativeInvisible Hands
Bella WhiteStuffFolk; Country; AmericanaRounder / Concord
HoundmouthTiger BloodFolk; Rock; AmericanaDualtone
Jude BrothersTreat Me Like a Tree & Love Me for My CrookednessFolk; AmericanaGar Hole
Katie PruittBlackout (feat. Nolan Taylor)Folk; Singer/SongwriterRounder / Concord
Meg LuiGone GirlFolk; Singer/SongwriterAsthmatic Kitty
PearlaYou Didn't Do Anything Wrong, You Just Broke My HeartFolk; Singer/SongwriterPearla
Shannon LayHorizonsFolk; Indie; RockShannon Lay / Many Hats
Two RunnerStrawberry RhinestoneFolk; AmericanaGar Hole
Two RunnerBurnoutFolk; AmericanaGar Hole
Two RunnerLate DinnerFolk; AmericanaGar Hole
The AllergiesAll The TimeHip-Hop; Funk; SoulJalapeno Ltd
The AllergiesDig It Up (feat. Andy Cooper & BlabberMouf)Hip-Hop; Funk; SoulJalapeno Ltd
The AllergiesThis FeelingHip-Hop; Funk; SoulJalapeno Ltd
Chuck StrangersG Pack [CLEAN]Hip-HopLex
DJ ShadowNobody Speak Part 2 (feat. Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry & TiaCorine) [CLEAN]Hip-HopMass Appeal
Erick The ArchitectNo Doubt (I'm In Love) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; Rap; ElectronicMass Appeal
Mic KingHallelujah (feat. Rakim) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapFirm Language
Saul WilliamsConspiracy (feat. Moor Mother & Gonjasufi) [Radio Edit]Hip-Hop; Alternative; Spoken WordBig Dada
Ezra CollectiveOnly Love (feat. Pa Salieu)Jazz; Afrobeat; Soul; Hip-HopPartisan
Joyce e Tutty MorenoIs This LoveJazz; Soul; WorldJazz Is Dead
Lido PimientaTalentoLatin; Alternative/IndieAnti-
Orquesta AkokánNo Me Voy (feat. Carolina Oliveros)Latin; WorldDaptone
Rodrigo y GabrielaMonsterLatin; Rock; MetalATO
Dead Horse Beats28, IfR&B; ElectronicBastard Jazz
The Della KitFalling StarsR&B; Jazz; Hip-HopBirthday Cake
Steve Lacythe feeling [CLEAN]R&B; Alternative/Indie; RockRCA / L-M
abracadabraface cardRock; Alternative/IndieMelodic
Big Brother & The Holding Company, Janis JoplinSummertime (Take 1)Rock; Psychedelic; PopUnknown Publisher
BODEGAAll Inside Aquarium (Radio Edit)Rock; Indie; AlternativeChrysalis
EelsCap In HandRock; Indie; Alternative[PIAS]
Elephant StoneEverything EvilRock; Alternative; PsychedelicElephants on Parade
Elephant StoneFascists Killed Yer Rock'N'RollRock; Alternative; PsychedelicElephants on Parade
Emily Jeanne BrownSea SongRock; Indie; Singer/SongwriterSunken Living Room
Julia JacklinGet Away From Me (I Think I'll Love You Soon)Rock; Indie4AD
Lily SeabirdElection Day (Radio Edit)Rock; Alternative; IndieLame-O
MEMORIALSJust A Moon (feat. Bill Fay)Rock; Alternative; Psychedelic; IndieDead Oceans
OH HE DEADMore Than I NeededRock; Funk; SoulWally Baba
Sera CahoonePulling Up RootsRock; Indie; AmericanaSub Pop
WeezerMight As Well Be Strangers (feat. Wednesday)Rock; AlternativeWarner / Weezer
Jensen McRaeJust Like YouSinger/Songwriter; Rock; PopDead Oceans
Adrian YoungeFeel the High LifeSoul; World; Psychedelic; JazzLinear Labs / Sony
Baby RoseLet Me GoSoul; R&B; AlternativeSecretly Canadian
Danielle PonderPower (feat. Reenah Golden)Soul; R&B; Alternative/IndieDead Oceans
Dylan ChambersI'm Already ThereSoul; Pop; FunkDylan Chambers
Thee SinseersLet's Fall In Love (Again) [feat. Joey Quiñones]Soul; R&BColemine
DESIREEMacho (feat. Emmanuel Jal)World; Electronic; DanceNinja Tune
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
BellowsQue Bello!Alternative/Indie; Folk; Rock; Indiebloody knuckles
Kelsey LuSo Help Me GodAlternative/Indie; R&B; Pop; AlternativeDirty Hit
ZoonHappy Thought SchoolAlternative/Indie; Rock; ElectronicPaper Bag
Aaron Lee TasjanGet Over It, UnderdogAmericana; Folk; RockBlue Élan Records
Swamp DoggSwamp Dogg Contemplates the AfterlifeAmericana; Soul; Country; FolkS‐Curve Records
Various ArtistsOutlaws' AlmanacAmericana; Folk; Country; BluegrassMiss Freedomland
The War and TreatyThe Story of Michael and TanyaAmericana; Gospel; Soul; Country; FolkAtlantic
Sad DaddyOzark ShineBluegrass; Folk; Old Time; CountrySad Daddy / Catfish Music
Songs From the Road BandJust Hanging OnBluegrass; Country; AmericanaCharles Humphrey III
Tommy Emmanuel & David GrismanPickin'Bluegrass; Jazz; Americana; InstrumentalAcoustic Disc
Tony RiceTony Rice (Remastered 2026)Bluegrass; Country; AmericanaRounder
John R. MillerThe Great UnknowingCountry; Alternative; Americana; Singer/SongwriterRounder
BaauerUElectronic; Dance; House; GarageLUCKYME®
Clinique LacunaWho Can Revive the CityElectronic; Dance; Disco; IndieFriendsome
horsegiirLNATURE IS HEALINGElectronic; Dance; Techno; IndustrialRCA; horsegiirL
Alex AmenSun of AmenFolk; Indie; Country; RockCountry Worm / ATO
BreakfieldBreakfieldFolk; Rock; Americana; CountryRounder
Fruit BatsThe LandfillFolk; Indie; AlternativeMerge Records
HooverThe Lost Outlaw Album (2026 Anthology Release)Folk; RockSphincter Records / Anthology Recordings / Mexican Summer
Late Night ThoughtsComing Back HomeFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterElectric Feel
Laure BriardVoyage MentalFolk; Indie; Rock; Pop; PsychedelicMidnight Special Records
Lena FjortoftStrange LightFolk; Rock; AmericanaLena Fjortoft
casiCASIHip-Hop; Alternative; EmoCarpark Records
DJ UnknownThrough The Looking GlassHip-HopBLK.SUN.SND
Fly Anakin(The) Forever Dream: Night Shift [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapLex
Fly Anakin[EXPLICIT] (The) Forever Dream: Night ShiftHip-Hop; RapLex
L.Teez[EXPLICIT] NecessitiesHip-Hop; Rap; R&BIndica
L.TeezNecessities [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; Rap; R&BIndica
Marcey YatesVanilla Sky Pt. IIHip-Hop; RapMidtopia
Tierra WhackWHACK'S MUSEUM [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapInterscope
Tierra WhackWHACK'S MUSEUM [EXPLICIT]Hip-Hop; RapInterscope
Wesley JosephForever Ends SomedayHip-HopSecretly Canadian; EEVILTWINN
Funkwrench BluesTHIS IS THE ONE! (raison d'être)Jazz; FusionNeed to Know
Leigh PilzerKeep Holding OnJazzStrange Woman
Tobin Mueller & Tomás MartinezBlue Side Vol. 2Jazz; FusionArtsForge
Terror/CactusColapsoLatin; Electronic; Cumbia; PsychedelicShare It Music
Olivia Rodrigoyou seem pretty sad for a girl so in lovePop; Singer/SongwriterOlivia Rodrigo / Geffen
Täbï YöshaPink MoonR&B; Soul; Alternative/IndieBonsound
almost mondayThank God It's Almost MondayRock; Indie; PopHollywood
Ben AuldLoserdomRock; Indie; AlternativeRepeating Cloud / Safe Suburban Home
Berkeley PitPhase TransitionRock; Alternative; IndieBerkeley Pit
Big D and the Kids TableThe Good Ole American Saturday NightRock; Ska; PunkSideOneDummy
THE BOBBY LEESNew SelfRock; Alternative; PunkEpitaph
The BoxmastersIn the BayRock; PopKeenTone / Thirty Tigers
ClarionBlue FairyRock; Alternativebroke
Clete StallbaumerMy House is Your House (Remastered 2026)Rock; FolkAnthology Recordings
CorMaeEverything Is SO GREAT!Rock; Alternative; PunkCorMae
Deadbeat BeatFrom Here to OhioRock; Indie; AlternativeWe Are Time
girliit's just my opinionRock; Alternative; Pop; PunkBelieve
GooseBIG MODERN!Rock; Jam; Funk; PsychedelicNo Coincidence Records
Infinity SongINFINITY SONGRock; Indie; Pop; AlternativeRoc Nation
Jonny's Day OutJDORock; Indie; AlternativeJonny's Day Out
Jordan BurchelWith Everything Going OnRock; IndieJordan Burchel
Kit MajorMiss EgoRock; Alternative; PunkFutureless
La SécuritéBingo!Rock; Punk; AlternativeMothland
The LimiñanasLive at BeaubourgRock; AlternativeBecause Music
MelttPathwaysRock; Alternative; IndieNettwerk
Michael AngeloA Sorcerer's Dream (2026 Anthology Release)Rock; PsychedelicAnthology Recordings / Mexican Summer; Big Pink
Orange DoorsCorn PlanetRock; Psychedelic; AlternativeOrange Doors
Parlour MagicThe EmbassyRock; Indie; ElectronicParlour Magic
PondTerrestrialsRock; Psychedelic; AlternativeMangovision
Reverend BaronMuchachoRockUnknown Publisher
SnarlsIn Heaven There's RainbowsRock; AlternativeTake This To Heart
Sports BoyfriendSlice of LifeRock; IndieBody Rust
Styrofoam WinosAny RiverRock; Indie; Alternative; FolkDear Life Records
SuneatersV: Heroic DoseRock; Indie; PsychedelicLotuspool
SuneatersV: Heroic DoseRock; Indie; PsychedelicLotuspool
TEEN BLUSH2019Rock; AlternativeSpirit Goth Records
TelescreensWhy the Lights FlickerRock+1 Records
Yea-Ming and The RumoursResidueRock; IndieDandy Boy
YHWH NailgunMagazineRock; Experimental; Industrial; Punk; Alternative4AD
Jordan PattersonSongs From a Valley GirlSinger/Songwriter; Alternative/IndieSecretly Canadian
João SelvaFazer FestaWorld; ElectronicUnderdog
Orquestra Pacifico TropicalEl PoderWorld; Latin; CumbiaOPT
Sosyete '25YaygaraWorld; Disco; Funk; Soul; PsychedelicTru Thoughts
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
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