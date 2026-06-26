New Releases: June 22, 2026

|DIGITAL ALBUMS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Bellows
|Que Bello!
|Alternative/Indie; Folk; Rock; Indie
|bloody knuckles
|Kelsey Lu
|So Help Me God
|Alternative/Indie; R&B; Pop; Alternative
|Dirty Hit
|Zoon
|Happy Thought School
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Electronic
|Paper Bag
|Aaron Lee Tasjan
|Get Over It, Underdog
|Americana; Folk; Rock
|Blue Élan Records
|Swamp Dogg
|Swamp Dogg Contemplates the Afterlife
|Americana; Soul; Country; Folk
|S‐Curve Records
|Various Artists
|Outlaws' Almanac
|Americana; Folk; Country; Bluegrass
|Miss Freedomland
|The War and Treaty
|The Story of Michael and Tanya
|Americana; Gospel; Soul; Country; Folk
|Atlantic
|Sad Daddy
|Ozark Shine
|Bluegrass; Folk; Old Time; Country
|Sad Daddy / Catfish Music
|Songs From the Road Band
|Just Hanging On
|Bluegrass; Country; Americana
|Charles Humphrey III
|Tommy Emmanuel & David Grisman
|Pickin'
|Bluegrass; Jazz; Americana; Instrumental
|Acoustic Disc
|Tony Rice
|Tony Rice (Remastered 2026)
|Bluegrass; Country; Americana
|Rounder
|John R. Miller
|The Great Unknowing
|Country; Alternative; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Rounder
|Baauer
|U
|Electronic; Dance; House; Garage
|LUCKYME®
|Clinique Lacuna
|Who Can Revive the City
|Electronic; Dance; Disco; Indie
|Friendsome
|horsegiirL
|NATURE IS HEALING
|Electronic; Dance; Techno; Industrial
|RCA; horsegiirL
|Alex Amen
|Sun of Amen
|Folk; Indie; Country; Rock
|Country Worm / ATO
|Breakfield
|Breakfield
|Folk; Rock; Americana; Country
|Rounder
|Fruit Bats
|The Landfill
|Folk; Indie; Alternative
|Merge Records
|Hoover
|The Lost Outlaw Album (2026 Anthology Release)
|Folk; Rock
|Sphincter Records / Anthology Recordings / Mexican Summer
|Late Night Thoughts
|Coming Back Home
|Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Electric Feel
|Laure Briard
|Voyage Mental
|Folk; Indie; Rock; Pop; Psychedelic
|Midnight Special Records
|Lena Fjortoft
|Strange Light
|Folk; Rock; Americana
|Lena Fjortoft
|casi
|CASI
|Hip-Hop; Alternative; Emo
|Carpark Records
|DJ Unknown
|Through The Looking Glass
|Hip-Hop
|BLK.SUN.SND
|Fly Anakin
|(The) Forever Dream: Night Shift [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Lex
|Fly Anakin
|[EXPLICIT] (The) Forever Dream: Night Shift
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Lex
|L.Teez
|[EXPLICIT] Necessities
|Hip-Hop; Rap; R&B
|Indica
|L.Teez
|Necessities [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap; R&B
|Indica
|Marcey Yates
|Vanilla Sky Pt. II
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Midtopia
|Tierra Whack
|WHACK'S MUSEUM [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Interscope
|Tierra Whack
|WHACK'S MUSEUM [EXPLICIT]
|Hip-Hop; Rap
|Interscope
|Wesley Joseph
|Forever Ends Someday
|Hip-Hop
|Secretly Canadian; EEVILTWINN
|Funkwrench Blues
|THIS IS THE ONE! (raison d'être)
|Jazz; Fusion
|Need to Know
|Leigh Pilzer
|Keep Holding On
|Jazz
|Strange Woman
|Tobin Mueller & Tomás Martinez
|Blue Side Vol. 2
|Jazz; Fusion
|ArtsForge
|Terror/Cactus
|Colapso
|Latin; Electronic; Cumbia; Psychedelic
|Share It Music
|Olivia Rodrigo
|you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
|Pop; Singer/Songwriter
|Olivia Rodrigo / Geffen
|Täbï Yösha
|Pink Moon
|R&B; Soul; Alternative/Indie
|Bonsound
|almost monday
|Thank God It's Almost Monday
|Rock; Indie; Pop
|Hollywood
|Ben Auld
|Loserdom
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Repeating Cloud / Safe Suburban Home
|Berkeley Pit
|Phase Transition
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Berkeley Pit
|Big D and the Kids Table
|The Good Ole American Saturday Night
|Rock; Ska; Punk
|SideOneDummy
|THE BOBBY LEES
|New Self
|Rock; Alternative; Punk
|Epitaph
|The Boxmasters
|In the Bay
|Rock; Pop
|KeenTone / Thirty Tigers
|Clarion
|Blue Fairy
|Rock; Alternative
|broke
|Clete Stallbaumer
|My House is Your House (Remastered 2026)
|Rock; Folk
|Anthology Recordings
|CorMae
|Everything Is SO GREAT!
|Rock; Alternative; Punk
|CorMae
|Deadbeat Beat
|From Here to Ohio
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|We Are Time
|girli
|it's just my opinion
|Rock; Alternative; Pop; Punk
|Believe
|Goose
|BIG MODERN!
|Rock; Jam; Funk; Psychedelic
|No Coincidence Records
|Infinity Song
|INFINITY SONG
|Rock; Indie; Pop; Alternative
|Roc Nation
|Jonny's Day Out
|JDO
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Jonny's Day Out
|Jordan Burchel
|With Everything Going On
|Rock; Indie
|Jordan Burchel
|Kit Major
|Miss Ego
|Rock; Alternative; Punk
|Futureless
|La Sécurité
|Bingo!
|Rock; Punk; Alternative
|Mothland
|The Limiñanas
|Live at Beaubourg
|Rock; Alternative
|Because Music
|Meltt
|Pathways
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Nettwerk
|Michael Angelo
|A Sorcerer's Dream (2026 Anthology Release)
|Rock; Psychedelic
|Anthology Recordings / Mexican Summer; Big Pink
|Orange Doors
|Corn Planet
|Rock; Psychedelic; Alternative
|Orange Doors
|Parlour Magic
|The Embassy
|Rock; Indie; Electronic
|Parlour Magic
|Pond
|Terrestrials
|Rock; Psychedelic; Alternative
|Mangovision
|Reverend Baron
|Muchacho
|Rock
|Unknown Publisher
|Snarls
|In Heaven There's Rainbows
|Rock; Alternative
|Take This To Heart
|Sports Boyfriend
|Slice of Life
|Rock; Indie
|Body Rust
|Styrofoam Winos
|Any River
|Rock; Indie; Alternative; Folk
|Dear Life Records
|Suneaters
|V: Heroic Dose
|Rock; Indie; Psychedelic
|Lotuspool
|Suneaters
|V: Heroic Dose
|Rock; Indie; Psychedelic
|Lotuspool
|TEEN BLUSH
|2019
|Rock; Alternative
|Spirit Goth Records
|Telescreens
|Why the Lights Flicker
|Rock
|+1 Records
|Yea-Ming and The Rumours
|Residue
|Rock; Indie
|Dandy Boy
|YHWH Nailgun
|Magazine
|Rock; Experimental; Industrial; Punk; Alternative
|4AD
|Jordan Patterson
|Songs From a Valley Girl
|Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie
|Secretly Canadian
|João Selva
|Fazer Festa
|World; Electronic
|Underdog
|Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
|El Poder
|World; Latin; Cumbia
|OPT
|Sosyete '25
|Yaygara
|World; Disco; Funk; Soul; Psychedelic
|Tru Thoughts