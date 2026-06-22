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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 22, 2026 at 2:52 AM MDT

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer steps down, Vance and senior Iranian officials meet in Switzerland for high-stakes nuclear talks, Trump's Iran ceasefire faces new questions as Congress returns.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep