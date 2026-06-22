UK PM Keir Starmer resigns. And, US and Iran agree to roadmap for final deal

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Today's top stories

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced today that he is resigning as leader of the governing Labour Party and will leave office within weeks. This move comes around two years after he was elected in a landslide victory. He is the sixth prime minister to resign in the past decade. Andy Burnham, the outgoing mayor of Manchester, England, is likely to be his successor.

Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement on his future outside 10 Downing Street on the morning of June 22, 2026, in London.

🎧 Part of Starmer's challenge was his failure to connect with people and to deliver the real change he promised after 14 years of austerity under the previous Conservative rule, NPR's Lauren Frayer tells Up First. In recent weeks, Starmer's own Labour lawmakers and parliamentary party began to turn against him. Burnham is viewed as more folksy and could be more relatable with voters in a way Starmer was not. He is also likely slightly to the left of Starmer and more inclined to robustly defend the welfare state. Burnham will face the same challenges that Starmer did, including rising global energy prices and strained public finances. Frayer says this shift represents more of a change in personality rather than policy, given that they belong to the same party.

The first round of high-level negotiations between the U.S. and Iran wrapped up early today in Switzerland. Both sides agreed to "a roadmap" aimed at finalizing a deal within 60 days and establishing a communication line to prevent incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement by mediators from Qatar and Pakistan. The joint statement said that the U.S. and Iran will form a committee to address issues such as nuclear monitoring and sanctions. They also outlined a framework to cease military operations in Lebanon. Vice President Vance traveled to a Swiss resort over the weekend to work on the details of this tentative peace plan between the U.S. and Iran.

🎧 President Trump is struggling to sell the memorandum of understanding that the U.S. and Iran signed last week, as he is encountering criticism from both wings of his party, NPR's Mara Liasson says. Critics have highlighted that the president's objectives in the war have not been achieved. There has been no regime change in Iran and the country has no restrictions on enriching uranium yet. Liasson says the deal is significant to the president due to its implications for the economy. That economic pressure over the Strait appears to have influenced Trump to pursue this framework. Trump is keen on avoiding the perception that he is responsible for an economic downturn or rising inflation. He's signaling to his opponents that his pain point is the price of gasoline, which has reached $4 per gallon. With the midterm elections approaching and his party struggling, Trump is eager to distance himself from the war.

Trump says that the United States Park Police have made several arrests related to what he called deliberate sabotage of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. The pool underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation earlier this year. In a post on Saturday, the president provided details on the alleged damage and mentioned that additional arrests had been made. He did not present any evidence to support his claims regarding the nature of the damage. Neither the Park Police nor any other law enforcement agency had publicly confirmed any arrests as of the time of publication. Trump says the pool would be drained and repaired promptly and frames the alleged vandalism as an attack on American history.

Today's listen

Jason Alpert-Wisnia/Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Musician and actor Mandy Patinkin performs "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" alongside the PS22 Chorus of Staten Island at the 2026 New York City Inauguration outside of City Hall on Jan. 1, 2026.

In Staten Island, there is an elementary school chorus, PS22, made up of fourth- and fifth-graders who are superstars on the Internet. At this school, students learn to embrace their true selves through singing. Although the children do not attend a fancy school, their walls are adorned with framed photos of the chorus alongside celebrities like Beyoncé and Stevie Nicks. The chorus was founded more than 25 years ago by music teacher Gregg Breinberg, also known as Mr. B. This year, the students were invited to perform at Zohran Mamdani's mayoral inauguration, sharing the stage with Mandy Patinkin. Listen to why this chorus is so significant and hear them sing covers of hit songs.

Life advice

Margaret Cirino/NPR / A diptych image of a jump squat exercise.

Training for "explosive power" can improve your agility. It focuses on the ability to generate a significant amount of force quickly. You can develop your explosive power by incorporating exercises that combine speed and strength, such as jumping jacks or more challenging movements like kettlebell swings. Research has shown that these exercises can enhance sports performance and lower the risk of injury. Explosive power becomes increasingly important as we age, as it can help prevent falls and injuries that can result from a decline in muscle mass. Check out Life Kit's visual guide on how to incorporate explosive power movements into your workout:

💪 Lower-intensity exercises, such as sit-to-stand and heel raises, can be performed at home, regardless of your fitness level. Aim for three sets of the exercise and keep the repetitions low, around three to five.

💪 Before engaging in higher-intensity exercises, it's important to establish a solid fitness foundation. Jessica Scott, an exercise physiology researcher, recommends at least three months of regular aerobic activity, like walking or cycling, along with one to two days of strength training each week.

💪 Scott recommends adding a 20-minute explosive-power session to your weekly workout routine, which could include exercises like squat jumps and jumping jacks. She adds that explosive power training is about performing powerful movements efficiently and not about pushing yourself to fatigue.

For additional guidance on exercises to boost mobility and prevent injury, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Rebecca J Michelson / The Public Theater / The Public Theater Oscar Diaz and Janelly Mendoza (kneeling), from Laredo, TX, were married on stage after a performance of Romeo and Juliet at the Public Theater's Delacorte Theater.

At Free Shakespeare in the Park in New York, a real wedding or vow renewal is happening every night after a production of Romeo and Juliet. There are 32 ceremonies in total. The newest Air Force One jet that the Qatari government gifted Trump arrived ahead of schedule on Friday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has released new augmented reality glasses called Specs. The glasses can display maps, notifications and games, and they provide AI-powered assistance.

This newsletter was edited by Yvonne Dennis.

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