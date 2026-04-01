KVNF Regional Newscast: April 1, 2026

Polis signs HOME Act

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill last week that will make it easier for to build affordable housing. The Housing Options Made Easier Act, or HOME Act, will allow non-profits, transportation districts, schools, housing authorities and others to build housing on underutilized and unused land. Governor Polis stated that the bill is breaking down barriers that block partners who want to be part of the housing solution. The Colorado Sun reported that this is the first major piece of housing legislation passed during the 2026 legislative session. It serves as part of Polis and Democratic lawmakers’ years-long effort to boost the state’s affordable housing stock.

GMUG seeks input on environmental project

The Norwood and Ouray Ranger Districts of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, also known as GMUG, are seeking public comment for a proposed environmental project. GMUG has completed a draft environmental assessment for the project, named the South Uncompahgre Hazardous Fuels and Ecological Resiliency project. The proposed treatments are meant to reduce wildfire risk, improve resilience to drought, disease and insects, and enhance big game and Gunnison sage-grouse habitat. The project area encompasses over 267,000 acres, 245,000 of which are part of the National Forest System, on the Uncompahgre Plateau and the Naturita Division in Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. The 30-day comment period will begin March 26.

Body found in Black Canyon identified

KVNF reported last week that a body had been found below the Gunnison Point Overlook in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National park. The Montrose County Coroner stated in an information release this week that the man was identified as Paul J. Shallcross, a 40-year-old from the Denver area. Next of kin were notified, and officials are still investigating the cause and manner of his death.

Supreme Court ruled against Colorado's ban on conversion therapy

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ-plus kids and teens. The law in question bars mental health professionals from trying to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The American Psychological Association and other medical groups have discredited conversion therapy and say the practice is harmful. Colorado argued it has the authority to regulate licensed therapists. But the high court sided 8 to 1 with a Christian counselor who said the law violates her free speech rights. Colorado is one of about two dozen states that prohibit conversion therapy. // State lawmakers are working on a bill in response to the case that would let victims of conversion therapy sue their mental health providers.

Gunnison Basin snowpack appears to peak much earlier than usual

It is the first day of spring, and it’s Water Wednesday here on KVNF. Normally in the Gunnison Basin, the peak snowpack in the mountains is recorded on April 9th. This year is a different story. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the details.

Boulder group uses singing as resistance

Earlier this year in Minneapolis, thousands of people gathered in the streets and in churches, not just to protest, but to sing, denouncing federal immigration enforcement in their communities. Singing as a form of resistance is nothing new. But new organizing tools like social media and encrypted group chats, are helping these efforts spread, connecting people across the country and bringing them together in person. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KGNU’s Nikki Kayser reports on a singing resistance group in Boulder, where members says singing together is an antidote to feelings of fear and discouragement in the face of national and international news.