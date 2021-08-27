KVNF Regional Newscast: August 27, 2021

- At least 14 Colorado schools have reported COVID outbreaks so far
- No evidence of death threats against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who remains in hiding while under criminal investigation
- Rural Colorado United files ethics complaint against Lauren Boebert who omitted $1M of husband's income in financial disclosures
- Colorado has paid out 7.4% of its federal rental assistance funds due to a backlog
- Governor says Colorado doesn't need another mask mandate
- Kate Redmond speaks with North Fork Creative Coalition about final Saturday Market