Sarah Flower

    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    The transition to clean energy could get assistance from federal legislation. As Kate Redmond reports, Colorado activists are grappling with what that could look like. Plus, Fort Lewis College in Durango has seen one of the largest increases in their freshman class in years. It's putting a strain on student housing at a time when the college also faces a shortage of workforce housing. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on affordable housing.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 29, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 draft budget and is now moving closer to completion. Plus, Durango is hoping to ease its housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units. If successful, it would be the city's largest affordable housing project ever.
    Wildcard: More Rocky Mountain Community Radio Stories
    Gavin Dahl
    This week on Wildcard, nine stories from around the region, produced by reporters at KVNF's partner stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: August 27, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    At least 14 Colorado schools have reported COVID outbreaks so farNo evidence of death threats against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who remains in hiding…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: April 5, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association turns on water for canalsThough Governor relaxed statewide mask mandate for counties in level green, masks are…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: October 5, 2020
    Gavin Dahl
    Area counties lift Stage 1 fire restrictionsColorado now celebrates Cabrini Day instead of Columbus DayLawsuit filed in federal court seeks removal of…