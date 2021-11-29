-
You might not expect the little town of Crawford to have a bookstore. With a population under 500, the Chamber of Commerce lists 250 businesses in the town. Recently that number grew to 251. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, the North Fork Community Chorus performs selections from Handel’s Messiah this Saturday night in Paonia and Sunday afternoon in Eckert. Choral program director Stephanie Helleckson talks about the music, the singers, and why they’re dedicating the performances to Dale Soucek.
In this week's edition Kate Redmond interviews Paul Larmer who will leave High Country News at the end of the year.
A citizen's initiative petition is circulating in Paonia. Kate Redmond sat down with co-author Bill Brunner to learn more. Plus, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time of year for former foster youth. CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house on December 14th at 1st Place on Palmer Street. The new facility, opening later this month, offers six fully furnished units of supportive housing for young people who are aging out of foster care.
The transition to clean energy could get assistance from federal legislation. As Kate Redmond reports, Colorado activists are grappling with what that could look like. Plus, Fort Lewis College in Durango has seen one of the largest increases in their freshman class in years. It's putting a strain on student housing at a time when the college also faces a shortage of workforce housing. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on affordable housing.
Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 draft budget and is now moving closer to completion. Plus, Durango is hoping to ease its housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units. If successful, it would be the city's largest affordable housing project ever.
KVNF Regional Newscast 11/26/21
This week on Local Motion Kate Redmond speaks with Addie Cranson and Rand Kokernot on Post Notes, a unique system of gifting and exchanging in the North…
Front Range counties enact new indoor mask mandatesDelta County reports 95 percent of COVID dead were unvaccinatedColorado Tourism Office helping 10…
Former Dominion Voting executive files new defamation suitBLM seeks input on plan for camping permits along lower Gunnison River Delta finalizes new…
Ouray Silver Mines project seven years of production, plan to expand bore hole at Governor BasinWest Elk Community Fund announces over $20K in new…