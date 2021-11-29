-
Lauren Boebert makes inflammatory comments on House floor as Paul Gosar is censured for posting a video of himself killing Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAG Phil…
-
Governor prepares to stop elective surgeries, ration care, if COVID cases don't declineMesa County's elections normally cost $120,000 but this year will…
-
BLM HQ moving back to DCTina Peters back in Grand JunctionColorado GOP votes not to opt out of open primariesRadio host dies of COVID after urging boycott…
-
This week on Local Motion, Kate Redmond interviews Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and political reporter for the Grand Junction Sentinel,…
-
Number of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID, 705, at highest level since JanuaryMarine Rylee McCollum, whose mother lives in Montrose, among 13 service…
-
At least 14 Colorado schools have reported COVID outbreaks so farNo evidence of death threats against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who remains in hiding…
-
Six Mesa County election workers, not implicated in Clerk Tina Peters' alleged crimes, still have office access West Region Wildfire Council receives two…
-
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in more hot waterCDOT falsely reported Independence Pass was closed on August 4th to reduce useBiologists study impact of…
-
Mesa County Commissioners name former Secretary of State Wayne Williams their new top election official, as current Secretary of State's investigation…
-
I-70 reopened SaturdaySOS decertifies Mesa County election equipmentLearning Council hopes to buy building in PaoniaDCSD releases North Fork Miners logo…