Local Motion: Soil Health + Food Systems

Soil health is the hot topic in agriculture as cosumers become more aware and concerned with the quality of food that they're eating. KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with CSU graduate and soil researcher, Courtland Kelly, International rancher Alejandro Carillo, agro-ecologist, systems thinker, author and educator Nicole Masters and Montrose based soil scientist and soil health technician, Dave Dearstyne

Western Slope Soil Health Resources: 
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
Cover crop calculator  
2020 Soil Health Conference - Delta, CO
 

