© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
AGRICULTURE
As the Worm Turns

As the Worm Turns - October 10, 2023

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM MDT

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen, are joined by guests Molly Moore and Jere Lowe. They discuss spring gardening subjects and take calls from listeners. They also take donations from supporting listeners for KVNF's Fall Pledge Drive.

You can show your support for As the Worm turns by donating HERE!
Please consider supporting this program and others that KVNF offers.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

As the Worm Turns
Stay Connected