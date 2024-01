Host Jill Spears and gardener Lance Swigart return for the 2024 season and talk with maker Kate Linehan from Return to the Land, who creates locally sourced natural dyes for fiber, botanical fat infusions and more drawing on ancestral wisdom and modern formulations for effectiveness.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 970-527-4866 or 1-866-KVNF-NOW.