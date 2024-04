Host Jill Spears, master gardener Lance Swigart, Lulu Volkhausen are joined by Amber Kleinman. They discuss spring gardening topics. Amber brought in samples of grasshopper eggs she discovered in her garden soil. Pictured above.

As the worm turns will now be an hour long on Wednesdays @ 6PM.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.