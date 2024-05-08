© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
AGRICULTURE
As the Worm Turns - May 8, 2024

Published May 8, 2024 at 7:14 PM MDT
Happy Spring!

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen are joined by Amber Kleinman. This week they take calls from listeners and talk about gardening topics.
They discuss Kelp spraying, last freeze date, grapevines and more.

For humming bird feeders, remember to keep them clean wash when refilling with a 4 to 1 ratio of Water and Sugar

Brad at the research station on Rogers Mesa has 20 different varieties of grapes available for people to pick up and take home you can get in touch with him at
(505)-270-2138

