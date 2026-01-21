Growing Home - Marigolds

Marigolds are native to Mexico and Central America. For the Aztecs, marigolds were sacred, used in ceremonies, medicine, and as spirit guide offerings. When Cortéz arrived in what is now Mexico in the 1500s, he encountered vast marigold plantings and carried them back to Europe, where marigolds spread quickly. Today, marigold’s orange flowers play a central role in Día de los Muertos celebrations. Marigold’s color and distinctive scent is believed to guide lost loved ones home. marigolds link ancient traditions, history, and modern gardens through a single flower.