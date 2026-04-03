Growing Home - Hardy Fruiting Shrubs

Consider planting some hardy fruiting shrubs. Gooseberries and currants are dependable shrubs and produce abundant berries, best used for jams. Unfortunately, gooseberries have an abundance of thorns. Fortunately, there are thornless gooseberry varieties available. The Nanking cherry is another hardy fruit-producing shrub that grows up to 7 feet tall and provides an edible sour cherry, slightly smaller than a sweet cherry. They are great for cherry pies as well as being handsome shrubs. Some other popular sour cherry shrubs are Wowza, Juliet and Romeo.