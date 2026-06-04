Growing Home - Softneck Garlic

Softneck garlic has special morphology. Instead of producing a stiff flowering stalk like hardneck garlic, softnecks grow flexible stems and is the type most often braided. Softneck garlic has two main morphological groups: “Artichoke” type softneck garlic with overlapping layers of cloves that looks like an artichoke, and “Silverskin” garlic, which produces smaller cloves wrapped in bright silvery skins. Softneck garlic usually stores far longer than hardneck garlic, often six to nine months, and usually produces more cloves per bulb. Softneck garlic is best suited for milder winter climates.